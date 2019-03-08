All we know so far about the Ipswich double death

Wellwishers lay a floral tribute as police stand guard outside the house in Swinburne Road where 19-year-old Kia Russell and her two-year-old son Kamari died Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Archant

Police are currently investigating the sudden death of Ipswich mum Kia Russell and her son Kamari - here is what we know so far.

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari, two, who died at an address in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: Facebook Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari, two, who died at an address in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: Facebook

Body discovered

Suffolk police were called to a property in Swinburne Road at 5pm on Wednesday, March 6 after a woman’s body was discovered by medical crews.

A young child was also found at the property and was treated by paramedics but later died at the scene.

The pair have been named by police as 19-year-old Kia Russell and her son Kamari, who was two.

It is thought that Kia was a former student at Suffolk New College.

Teenager arrested

A 17-year-old was arrested for actions indirectly connected to the incident but was later bailed to report back to police on Friday, March 29 at 10am.

Suffolk Constabulary have not revealed what he was arrested for but confirmed that the arrest was not related to murder or manslaughter.

Suffolk Constabulary also confirmed that after initial police enquiries there are no indications that any other parties were involved in the deaths.

Evidence gathered

Forensic officers have begun investigating the scene and were seen entering the home in protective clothing.

Home Office post-mortem examinations on Ms Russell and Kamari are due to take place on Tuesday, March 12. Formal identification of the bodies cannot be confirmed until a coroner’s inquest has been opened.

Dozens of tributes to Kia Russell and infant son Kamari are now outside the house in Swinburne Road, in the Whitton area of Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Dozens of tributes to Kia Russell and infant son Kamari are now outside the house in Swinburne Road, in the Whitton area of Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Tributes paid to Kia and Kamari

Family, friends and neighbours have since laid flowers outside the home, sharing their shock at the news.

A note signed by Kia’s grandmother and great-grandmother said: “Love you always, miss you forever.

“Always proud of your achievements, as you know, and a great little short life you gave Kamari. Best little boy ever.”

Lauren Buckley was a friend of Kia’s, the pair met at Suffolk New College.

She said: “I will forever cherish our friendship. The last thing I heard of Kia was on Facetime on Wednesday morning, our conversation ended with Kia saying ‘KK and I love you and little man always’, I then said the same back and this was the last time we spoke.

“We shared many memories such as play dates with Kamari, going out for food, and just being in each other’s company – I will miss her and cherish her friendship, as I’m sure others will too.”

One resident, who lives on Swinburne Road, but didn’t want to be named, said: “It’s really terrible. It just gets worse and worse when you know a child has died.

“We used to see the family around here quite often.

“The woman that lived there waved to us in the street although I never knew her properly.”

A police cordon is in still place on the road in the Whitton area of the town as an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths continues.

Those with information are asked to call Ipswich CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 284 of March 6.