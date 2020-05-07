E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester escape latest closure threat

PUBLISHED: 12:51 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 07 May 2020

The immediate threat to Debenhams department store in Ipswich seems to have been lifted. Picture: NEIL PERRY

The immediate threat to Debenhams department store in Ipswich seems to have been lifted. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

The immediate threat to Debenhams stores in the region appeared to be lifted after the company revealed it had successfully negotiated rent changes with landlords of most of its sites around the country.

The company went into administration for the second time in a year last month – prompting fears of another round of store closures when the lockdown is lifted. All its stores are currently closed.

It has announced that five stores around the country will not reopen after lockdown ends. Stores in Birmingham, Croydon, Glasgow, Leicester, and Reading will stay shut.

A spokesman for Debenhams said: “We continue to engage in constructive talks with our landlords and have agreed terms on the vast majority of our stores, which we look forward to reopening when government restrictions allow.”

You may also want to watch:

Last month Debenhams closed seven outlets, resulting in the loss of 422 jobs, though it said it had agreed terms with landlords to continue trading at 120 of its 142 UK stores.

The retailer entered administration on April 9, appointing FRP Advisory to oversee the process, casting a shadow over the future of its 22,000 staff.

At the time the majority of its employees in the UK were being paid under the Government’s furlough scheme.

The news that stores in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester are not on the closure list will be greeted with relief in those town centres where they are seen as crucial to pulling back customers when the lockdown does end.

But it may not be the end of the concerns – there are still fears that the long-term future of the group could be in doubt because of long-term changes in people’s shopping habits.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclist taken to hospital after Norwich Road crash

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision Picture: MARTYN HUNT

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclist taken to hospital after Norwich Road crash

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision Picture: MARTYN HUNT

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Air ambulance called after motorbike crashes into tree at Orwell Country Park

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the incident yesterday. Picture: EAAA

Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester escape latest closure threat

The immediate threat to Debenhams department store in Ipswich seems to have been lifted. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Patients needing ‘urgent’ care told to still visit hospital despite coronavirus crisis

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

Admissions for new SEND school and units this September to continue despite coronavirus

An artist's impression of how the Sir Bobby Robson School in Ipswich will look, which is still expected to open this September. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTS

Appeal to trace man wanted in connection with theft and public order offences

David Vincent is 41 years old and is wanted by police. picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24