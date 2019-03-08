Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk 2019 launched - with its very own 'Prosecco Point'

The walk, starting at Cult Cafe, is supported by polkadotfrog and East of England Co-op Picture: SAM DAWES

Volunteers have announced the date for this year’s Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk, which will raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The 10-mile sponsored walk, started by a group of friends in 2016, will see hundreds of entrants and businesses take to the streets of the town on Saturday, October 12.

Walkers have been told they can expect a glass of bubbly along the way at the “Prosecco Point” thanks to sponsor polkadotfrog, while the East of England Co-op will supply food and drinks at Cult Cafe on the waterfront following the event.

Ipswich Town Football Club mascot Crazee will also join in the fun, while care provider HomeInstead plans to give walkers a hearty send-off at the starting line outside the waterfront cafe.

Event manager Jessica Baldry said: “The events team is staggered that we are now in the midst of organising our fourth event.

“Our initial idea back in 2016 was a small fundraiser for family and friends. We have recorded nearly 500 participants and reached over £60,000 within three years.

“The engagement from our home town has been outstanding and grows year on year. We are delighted to have the support of our charity partner, Alzheimer's Research UK, once again.

“We have a lot to thank Ipswich for and, once again, we know Ipswich has got this.”

A target of £18,000 has been set for fundraisers.

In the last three years, the event has raised more than £60,000 to combat the condition, which affects 850,000 people nationwide.

Holly Noon, regional fundraising officer for East Anglia at Alzheimer's Research UK, said: “We're so grateful to the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk for supporting Alzheimer's Research UK over the last four years.

“Dementia affects a significant proportion of the population – one in three people over 65 in the UK will die with some form of the condition.

“Fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us to make life-changing research breakthroughs for people with dementia.”

Those interested in signing up for the walk should contact the team by email for a registration form.