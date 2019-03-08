Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk returns with 'Prosecco Point' and brand new route

Organisers and sponsors meet ahead of the Ipswich Defeat Dementis walk. Picture: IPSWICH DEFEAT DEMENTIA IPSWICH DEFEAT DEMENTIA

Hundreds of people will walk around Ipswich with a glass of bubbly in hand at this year's Defeat Dementia Walk - which will start and finish at the Waterfront.

The new 10 mile route for the 2019 Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk. Picture: IPSWICH DEFEAT DEMENTIA WALK The new 10 mile route for the 2019 Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk. Picture: IPSWICH DEFEAT DEMENTIA WALK

Organisers have announced the brand new route for this year's charity event, which will kick off at Cult Café and take walkers towards Ipswich Town Football Club, Valley Road, Rushmere, Ipswich Hospital and then back towards the town centre and Ipswich Waterfront via Christchurch Park.

The 10-mile sponsored walk, started by a group of friends in 2016, will see hundreds of entrants and businesses take to the streets of the town on Saturday, October 12 in aid of Alzheimer's Research UK.

The popular Prosecco Point and the Bubbly Booth will return, with walkers getting a glass of bubbly along the way thanks to sponsor polkadotfrog, while the East of England Co-op will supply food and drinks at Cult Cafe following the event.

This year a target of £18,000 has been set for fundraisers.

There was a big turn out for the Ipswich Defeat Dementia event last year. Picture: SAM DAWES There was a big turn out for the Ipswich Defeat Dementia event last year. Picture: SAM DAWES

In the last three years, the event has raised more than £60,000 to combat dementia, which affects 850,000 people nationwide.

Event manager Jessica Baldry said: "The events team is staggered that we are now in the midst of organising our fourth event.

"Our initial idea back in 2016 was a small fundraiser for family and friends. We have recorded nearly 500 participants and reached over £60,000 within three years.

"The engagement from our home town has been outstanding and grows year on year. We are delighted to have the support of our charity partner, Alzheimer's Research UK, once again.

"We have a lot to thank Ipswich for and, once again, we know Ipswich has got this."

Roger Fern, chairman of Ipswich Dementia Alliance, and photographer Lesley-Anne Green will also be representing dementia charities at the Bubbly Booth and are happy to join and assist in the photographs with participants.

Supporting the event for the second year, local care facility HomeInstead will be taking the start line position to give walkers a hearty send-off.

At the 10-mile finish mark, charity partner Alzheimer's Research UK will be providing a Bucks Fizz reception to all finishing walkers as they approach Cult Café.

Those interested in signing up for the walk should contact the team by email for a registration form.