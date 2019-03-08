Gallery

Hundreds paint streets Orange for Ipswich Dementia Walk

Despite the rain, people came out in force to talk part in the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The streets of Ipswich have been painted orange as flocks of walkers wander through the town for this year's Ipswich Dementia Walk.

The event, organised by Alzheimer's Research UK, sees hundreds of walkers in orange T-shirts take to the streets every year to raise money for dementia and Alzheimer's research.

There was joy to be had despite the wind and rain though, with free glasses of Prosecco available from the "Prosecco Point" at the town's Unitarian Meeting House.

Among them embracing the chilly October weather was Ipswich Town Football Club mascot Crazee, who obtained his finishers medal after completing his 10-mile trek.

Another walker, Graham Rodgers, 54, walked in honour of his mother who lives with the condition.

Mr Rodgers said: "I see the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk is an opportunity to raise the charity profile, gain vital funding and talk to people who are in a similar situation as myself. An opportunity to smile, laugh and shed a few tears."

Organisers have set a fundraising target of £18,000 for the day - having already raised more than £60,000 to combat the condition in the last three years.

It is said there are 850,000 people nationwide who live with dementia or Alzheimer's, with one in three people over the age of 65 predicted to die with some form of the condition.