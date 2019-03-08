E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Hundreds paint streets Orange for Ipswich Dementia Walk

PUBLISHED: 17:31 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:27 12 October 2019

Despite the rain, people came out in force to talk part in the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Despite the rain, people came out in force to talk part in the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The streets of Ipswich have been painted orange as flocks of walkers wander through the town for this year's Ipswich Dementia Walk.

Despite the rain, people came out in force to talk part in the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDespite the rain, people came out in force to talk part in the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The event, organised by Alzheimer's Research UK, sees hundreds of walkers in orange T-shirts take to the streets every year to raise money for dementia and Alzheimer's research.

There was joy to be had despite the wind and rain though, with free glasses of Prosecco available from the "Prosecco Point" at the town's Unitarian Meeting House.

Despite the rain, people came out in force to talk part in the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDespite the rain, people came out in force to talk part in the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Among them embracing the chilly October weather was Ipswich Town Football Club mascot Crazee, who obtained his finishers medal after completing his 10-mile trek.

Despite the rain, people came out in force to talk part in the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDespite the rain, people came out in force to talk part in the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Another walker, Graham Rodgers, 54, walked in honour of his mother who lives with the condition.

Mr Rodgers said: "I see the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk is an opportunity to raise the charity profile, gain vital funding and talk to people who are in a similar situation as myself. An opportunity to smile, laugh and shed a few tears."

Despite the rain, people came out in force to talk part in the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDespite the rain, people came out in force to talk part in the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Organisers have set a fundraising target of £18,000 for the day - having already raised more than £60,000 to combat the condition in the last three years.

It is said there are 850,000 people nationwide who live with dementia or Alzheimer's, with one in three people over the age of 65 predicted to die with some form of the condition.

Most Read

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Argos to relocate Ipswich store

Argos, in Carr Street, Ipswich, is relocating. photo: Archant.

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nursing home where resident ‘tried to clean teeth with razor’ in special measures

Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home in Stollery Close, Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Police ‘aware’ of claims about dogging on Felixstowe seafront

Dogs are only allowed on Felixstowe beach at certain times of the year. Dogging usually happens at certain times of the night Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Argos to relocate Ipswich store

Argos, in Carr Street, Ipswich, is relocating. photo: Archant.

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nursing home where resident ‘tried to clean teeth with razor’ in special measures

Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home in Stollery Close, Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Police ‘aware’ of claims about dogging on Felixstowe seafront

Dogs are only allowed on Felixstowe beach at certain times of the year. Dogging usually happens at certain times of the night Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: Witches v Swindon play-off special, featuring Chris Louis, Mike Bacon and Robert Mutimer and their predictions

Cameron Heeps & Jake Allen celebrate in heat 8 of the Ipswich Witches v Poole Pirates play-off semi final. Picture: Steve Gardiner

Hadleigh bow out of FA Vase despite taking the lead at Leighton

Hadleigh United's Kyron Andrews jump high to head on from a corner. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Two rescued from water after getting into difficulty near Felixstowe Ferry

Two people were rescued from the water near Felixstowe Ferry Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Chaos for shoppers as they get stuck in town centre car park

Cars were stuck in the Crown car park in Ipswich for more than an hour this afternoon Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Judge slams delay in sentencing man who admitted sexual assault

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists