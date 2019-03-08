Have you heard of this sustainable fashion brand?

Once an item of clothing is showcased on someone's Instagram homepage, it's unlikely that it will crop up again. Today, we live in a society that shuns re-wearing clothes yet praises recycling, water conservation and reducing carbon dioxide emissions - even though clothing is the second largest polluter, after oil. Fashion-fanatic Francesca Palumbo is an Ipswich-based designer on a mission to change the only-wear-once rule with her collection of sustainable garments that can be worn all year round.

The recent Middlesex University graduate completed a Fashion Textiles degree and specialised in knitwear. During her course, she studied the effects that the clothing industry has on the environment, which later motivated her to create her own sustainable knitwear brand under the label Francesca R Palumbo. Each piece of clothing is sustainable, long-lasting and has been designed to be worn multiple times, while also showcasing unique, intricate detail that is personal and individual. Francesca says: "It's time to get over the idea that one dress is one outfit. Those days have gone, and things should be worn multiple times."

Francesca's passion for fashion started when she was just a child, as she enjoyed creating costumes that allowed her to become different characters. As a result, every collection that Francesca produces embodies meaning, ensuring that each garment can tell a story and represent certain beliefs. By doing so, Francesca gives her clothing a voice, which is passed down to the wearer and spoken in public during every wear. She strives to promote confidence, empowerment, and to make people feel good about themselves. Francesca adds: "Each of my designs make statements and raise awareness of social issues, while challenging them, too. They're can be about anything that has a meaning, whether it be political or social, it's about speaking out through clothing".

Every piece of Francesca R Palumbo clothing is made in the most sustainable way possible, as Francesca is careful to use recycled or eco-friendly yarn. Francesca draws inspiration from society and the world around her, and makes each garment in her own studio to ensure there is minimal waste. Each item is made using unique colours that have been achieved by blending a variety of different yarns together, which produce exclusive colour waves. These are then knitted using a domestic knitting machine. She only produces two collections a year, rather than the usual four, to promote the habit of shopping sustainably.

Sustainable fashion is becoming increasingly popular, especially for young consumers who are searching for transparency and want to be able to track where their clothing is coming from. Francesca's clothing isn't just a bid to reduce the throw-away culture of fast-fashion - it's to also raise awareness of where clothing garments are produced, as well as who is making them, the conditions they're subjected to and the chemicals that they use. Francesca shares that as a designer, it is becoming easier to produce environmentally-friendly clothing, as sustainable yarns are becoming more accessible.

Although she was careful not to give too much about her upcoming Spring/Summer 2020 collection away, she did inform us that it reflects positivity, growing and transformation from bad into good. It will also continue to celebrate femininity and many of the social issues that women face, including equality, pay, rights and opportunity.