Published: 5:28 PM March 5, 2021

DJ Garfie (Gareth Harper) with his stepson, Finley aka DJ Dares at the decks during their live disco to celebrate the end of home-schooling. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of families are tuning in to celebrate the end of home-schooling with an online disco run by an Ipswich based DJ.

Children and their parents, who for many months have doubled up as their teachers, have been dancing around in their living rooms to tunes by Ipswich man Gareth Harper, known as DJ Garfie.

The online event kicked off at 3pm today and is expected to carry on into the evening, with an after-school disco being held for parents tonight.

The live disco, run by Mr Harper's events company Romeo Done, includes performances from DJ Garfie himself, his seven-year-old stepson Finley, aka DJ Dares, and Jezza King, a professional children’s entertainer from Norfolk Kids Parties.

There will then be an after-school disco with Gavin Lamb for parents who can celebrate the end to home-schooling, with children due to return to the classrooms on Monday.

Romeo Done is an events company specialising in Garage, Dance and RnB sounds from across the 90s and 00s and Romeo Rascals is a newly setup club night for families.

A few weeks ago, DJ Garfie held a 24-hour online rave for Ipswich charities, raising more than £6,000.

The first Romeo Rascals event, which sold more than 400 tickets, was due to take place at the Corn Exchange last April but was cancelled due to Covid.

The event has been rearranged for October this year, but today's online disco is a special celebration to kickstart the return to some kind of normality from March 8.

Speaking before the online disco, DJ Garfie said: ""I had a lightbulb moment yesterday and just couldn't believe I hadn't thought of it earlier.

"It has been very lastminute.com but in less than 24 hours we have had so much social media attraction and I have personally been contacting schools to get them involved.

"I haven't personally been home-schooling but I know it has been tough for many parents, so I thought why not have some fun."

You can still tune into the online school disco on MixCloud here.