Ipswich DJs take over London nightclub

Ipswich DJs who will be performing at Egg London in October - Credit: Grounded Sounds

Ipswich DJs will take over a London venue to unite fans of dance music and showcase local talents.

On Saturday, October 8, the DJs will perform at Egg London, the home of dance music.

The event, hosted by an Ipswich-based company called Grounded Sounds, will see the town’s best talents, including Jake Carrington, Calum Lamb, Magdi El Masry, Law Mark and Toby Field.

Left: Owen Partington, Right: Tyler Beard at Lunar Events - Credit: Grounded Sounds

Jake Carrington said: “All of my colleagues from Ipswich who will take part in the event have the same mission. We try to create a safe, creative and inclusive scene for dance music lovers across the town.

“The event hosted by Grounded Sounds at Egg London will really unite people with a common ground and love for music.

Jake Carrington performing at LaLaLand, Shoreditch - Credit: Contributed

“We’ve been working so hard to build that scene, so it’s really exciting to me to be able to perform there next month.”

Jake said that the iconic London venue is “very special” for him, as the club hosted many globally recognised DJs and producers.

“I feel really honoured and privileged to play at the same booth where some of the greatest have played in. It feels good to be a part of this event,” he added.

Jake Carrington - Credit: Munnin Photography

Jake said that he “fell in love with music” during his teenage years, when he was volunteering at Ipswich Community Radio.

He said: “I loved having my own platform, which I could take ownership of, and my life revolved around this show.

“I would play tracks that I had been listening to during the week and practice my mixing on the air. It led me to my career in the music and events industry.

“I launched an events company, called Lunar Events, with the idea of uniting house music fans across Ipswich.”

Jake Carrington - Credit: N.Takes

For the last three years, Jake has been performing at Suffolk's biggest nightclubs, including Unit 17.

The DJ said that his favourite place to perform is still his home town.

“My favourite gigs are always going to be those in Ipswich. I love the place. There are so many talented people here.

“An amount of creativity and talent in the music industry is evident in Ipswich.

“It’s amazing we can now come together and do some really fun things, bringing people closer through music.”



