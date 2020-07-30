Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency service descend on docks

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED DANIEL CRACK

A huge plume of smoke has been seen over Ipswich as the emergency services descend on the Ipswich Docks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A fire has broken out at Ipswich docks, with huge plumes of smoke seen at the waterfront. Picture: CHLOE LOUISE A fire has broken out at Ipswich docks, with huge plumes of smoke seen at the waterfront. Picture: CHLOE LOUISE

Two fire crews are currently in attendance at the West Bank Ferry Terminal site off Wherstead Road.

Pictures show dark smoke billowing over Ipswich from an industrial site near to the Waterfront.

Residents have also reported smelling a putrid odour in the air.

You may also want to watch:

The police have also been called to the scene.

It is not yet known the cause of the fire or if there have been any injuries.

More to follow