Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency service descend on docks

PUBLISHED: 11:55 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 30 July 2020

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

DANIEL CRACK

A huge plume of smoke has been seen over Ipswich as the emergency services descend on the Ipswich Docks.

A fire has broken out at Ipswich docks, with huge plumes of smoke seen at the waterfront. Picture: CHLOE LOUISEA fire has broken out at Ipswich docks, with huge plumes of smoke seen at the waterfront. Picture: CHLOE LOUISE

Two fire crews are currently in attendance at the West Bank Ferry Terminal site off Wherstead Road.

Pictures show dark smoke billowing over Ipswich from an industrial site near to the Waterfront.

Residents have also reported smelling a putrid odour in the air.

The police have also been called to the scene.

It is not yet known the cause of the fire or if there have been any injuries.

More to follow

