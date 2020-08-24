E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

PUBLISHED: 09:36 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 24 August 2020

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An Ipswich hospital consultant who said he was “exhausted” when he took a £5.50 bottle of throat spray from a supermarket without paying has been issued with a warning.

Dr Ryan Wood, a consultant in trauma and orthopaedics at Ipswich Hospital, received the reprimand following an incident which took place in May 2019.

Police were called to Sainsburys after Dr Wood, who qualified as a doctor in 2005 and has an impeccable record, failed to pay for the throat spray and instead put it in his bag before attempting to leave the store.

The incident was caught on CCTV and Dr Wood was stopped by a security guard before leaving. Dr Wood admitted taking the spray without paying and the police were called in.

A community resolution order was agreed on by the parties and Dr Wood referred himself to the General Medical Council (GMC).

Dr Ryan was taken to a misconduct tribunal by the GMC this month and asked to explain his actions.

Speaking at the tribunal, Dr Wood said that he had barely slept for two nights before the incident took place.

He said the lack of rest had left him so exhausted that he didn’t remember going to the shop.

However, Dr Wood said that he did remember looking at the spray and putting it in his pocket while he decided whether to purchase it.

Rebecca Chalkey, representing the GMC, said there “were layers of dishonesty” and that Dr Wood had had opportunities to right his mistake.

Dr Wood’s representative, Wendy Hewitt, said he had “displayed considerable remorse” and had apologised for his actions, adding that there was nothing to suggest this would happen again.

The tribunal found that Dr Wood’s actions did amount to misconduct.

“Dr Wood’s actions were a serious departure from the standards as set out in GMP,” read the warning added to the doctor’s registration.

“However, in all the circumstances of this case, the tribunal did not find his fitness to practise is currently impaired.”

Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are aware of a shoplifting incident in Ipswich which involved one of our consultants, Mr Ryan Wood, and we are also aware of the General Medical Council’s involvement in this case.

“We now consider this matter to be closed.”

