'Dog creche' holds birthday party - is your pet pictured in our gallery?

Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHE Archant

A creche for dogs in Ipswich marked its second birthday with a fun-filled party - is your four-legged friend pictured having a paw-some time?

Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHE Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHE

Dog lover Clare Holmes made a "huge financial decision" to invest in setting up Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche in 2018, with new premises by the A14 in Farthing Road.

Yet the business - first as part of the Canine Creche group, and then as an independent firm - has gone from strength to strength, with Mrs Holmes saying: "The service we provide here is something you can't get online. It's a service people need."

Mrs Holmes, from Felixstowe, operates what she describes as a "pack creche environment, with the dogs being un-kennelled and playing freely together".

The creche has even been named as a finalist for the Start Up Business of the Year category at the FSB Small Business Awards, which is being held in May.

To mark its second anniversary to say thank you to all its supporters, the creche held an event with nibbles, drinks and cake from 11am and 1pm on Saturday, February 29.

Mrs Holmes said there was a "great turn out" for the party, with more than 100 people attending with their dogs and families.

All took home a piece of doggy birthday cake and a complementary creche bandana.

"It's all been a bit of a whirlwind in the past two years," Mrs Holmes said.

"There have been ups and downs along the way, but like any business you just have to get on with it and keep pushing forwards.

For more information, visit the Ipswicg Dog Day Care website.

