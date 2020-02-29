E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

'Dog creche' holds birthday party - is your pet pictured in our gallery?

PUBLISHED: 15:34 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 29 February 2020

Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHE

Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHE

Archant

A creche for dogs in Ipswich marked its second birthday with a fun-filled party - is your four-legged friend pictured having a paw-some time?

Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHEIpswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHE

Dog lover Clare Holmes made a "huge financial decision" to invest in setting up Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche in 2018, with new premises by the A14 in Farthing Road.

Yet the business - first as part of the Canine Creche group, and then as an independent firm - has gone from strength to strength, with Mrs Holmes saying: "The service we provide here is something you can't get online. It's a service people need."

MORE: 'Big strapping' ex-soldier who lost leg in A14 crash helps grow Ipswich dog creche

Mrs Holmes, from Felixstowe, operates what she describes as a "pack creche environment, with the dogs being un-kennelled and playing freely together".

Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHEIpswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHE

The creche has even been named as a finalist for the Start Up Business of the Year category at the FSB Small Business Awards, which is being held in May.

To mark its second anniversary to say thank you to all its supporters, the creche held an event with nibbles, drinks and cake from 11am and 1pm on Saturday, February 29.

Mrs Holmes said there was a "great turn out" for the party, with more than 100 people attending with their dogs and families.

All took home a piece of doggy birthday cake and a complementary creche bandana.

Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHEIpswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHE

"It's all been a bit of a whirlwind in the past two years," Mrs Holmes said.

"There have been ups and downs along the way, but like any business you just have to get on with it and keep pushing forwards.

For more information, visit the Ipswicg Dog Day Care website.

Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHEIpswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHE

Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHEIpswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHE

Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHEIpswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHE

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHEIpswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHE

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

One of the longest standing butchers in Ipswich closes suddenly

Orwells Butchers in Ipswich has closed down suddenly. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police officer reveals shocking moment man drove at him in desperate bid to escape arrest

The police officer has revealed how he was driven at by someone trying to avoid arrest. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Dog creche’ holds birthday party - is your pet pictured in our gallery?

Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche held a party to celebrate its second birthday. Picture: IPSWICH DOG DAY CARE CRECHE

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues behind again as defensive errors allow Blackpool to lead

Ipswich Town take on Blackpool this afternoon

Drug addict who stole from shops to fund habit is jailed

Jason Grundy was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24