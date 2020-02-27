E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich 'dog creche' to mark two years with paw-some party

27 February, 2020 - 10:50
Clare Holmes with her dog Mr Moo. Mrs Holmes set up Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche two years ago. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Clare Holmes with her dog Mr Moo. Mrs Holmes set up Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche two years ago. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Dog lover Clare Holmes initially set up the day care centre for hounds as part of the Canine Creche group in 2018.

Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche has grown since going independent last year. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDIpswich Dog Day Care Creche has grown since going independent last year. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Having been made redundant after a long career in customer service, the long-time English bull terrier owner said: "I wanted to do something a bit more fulfilling."

It was a "huge financial decision" for Mrs Holmes and her husband Danny - but the creche in Farthing Road, Ipswich has seen consistent growth in its number of animals since going independent last year.

MORE: 'Big strapping' ex-soldier who lost leg in A14 crash helps grow Ipswich dog creche

The firm's Facebook page says: "We operate a 'pack' creche environment with the dogs being un-kennelled and playing freely together."

Mrs Holmes, from Felixstowe, added: "The service we provide here is something you can't get online.

Clare Holmes wanted to do something a bit different after working in customer service for several years. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDClare Holmes wanted to do something a bit different after working in customer service for several years. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It's a service people need."

Mr Holmes, who joined the business part-time to support his wife last year, also organises regular events with his wife for the dogs - such as weekend beach walks and parties.

The creche has even been named as a finalist for the Start Up Business of The Year category at the FSB Small Business Awards, which is being held in May.

A party will be held to celebrate Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche's second anniversary on Saturday, February 29. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDA party will be held to celebrate Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche's second anniversary on Saturday, February 29. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

And on Saturday, February 29 the creche will mark its second birthday with an event including drinks, nibbles and cake from 11am and 1pm.

"It's all been a bit of a whirlwind in the past two years," Mrs Holmes said.

"There have been ups and downs along the way, but like any business you just have to get on with and keep pushing forwards.

"The party is for us to say thank you to our customers and an awful lot of people who have helped us."

For more information, visit the Ipswich Dog Day Care Creche website.

