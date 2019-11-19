'Help Tedwin walk pain-free' - Plea to help fund pet's operation

Jessica Whelan is raising money to fund an operation for her pet dog Tedwin Picture: JESSICA WHELAN Jessica Whelan

A devoted dog owner is raising £1,000 to help pay for her pet's operation, after he was left in agony when a ligament in his leg ruptured.

Jessica Whelan with her beloved pet Tedwin the Pugzu Picture: JESSICA WHELAN Jessica Whelan with her beloved pet Tedwin the Pugzu Picture: JESSICA WHELAN

Jessica Whitlam, who lives in the Chantry area of Ipswich, wants to see her pet, Tedwin the pugzu - a cross between a pug and a shih tzu - walk pain-free again.

She has already paid out well over £3,000 in vet's fees since 2018 - and will now need to pay £1,400 for the latest operation, plus aftercare costs, including hydrotherapy for £50 a week.

Jessica has set up a Go Fund Me page to pay for her pet's surgery. She said: "Sadly, due to the expense earlier in the year I am struggling to get the money together. He has just had the operation and is doing really well, but I am still raising money to pay the bill.

"He will also need more ongoing treatment - he will need crate rest for four months, followed by weekly hydrotherapy, because he has lost a lot of muscle in his leg. I just want to see my little fur baby walk pain free."

Tedwin was born in 2012 and Jessica has had him since he was a puppy. He has even become a social media personality, taking over his owner's Instagram feed!

The dog's left cruciate ligament ruptured suddenly last year, after he fell off a small ledge. Following surgery, Jessica said: "His leg healed fantastically. He began to walk without a limp and I saw the old Ted come back, running and playing like he used to."

However, in July this year, the pet began to show signs of pain again. He was rushed to the vet and it turned out he had a nasty nailbed infection, requring antibiotics. After he had recovered, just two weeks later he started limping again.

Sadly vets found he had a condition meaning the bones in his front legs had bowed as he grew. Although it was not a bad case, he had developed chronic arthritis. He was put on anti-inflammatory medications and a joint supplement.

Then, in October, Tedwin's right cruciate ligament ruptured, meaning he needed another operation.

Jessica said more than £400 had already been raised, and she thanked everyone who had donated. "It has been amazing really. I didn't really expect people to donate. I have even had donations from people who I don't know - they are just being so kind."

To support Tedwin's fundraiser, visit Jessica's Gofundme page.