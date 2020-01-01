E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Men to stand trial next year over Ipswich stabbings

PUBLISHED: 15:06 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 29 June 2020

Police attend the scene in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police attend the scene in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men accused of being involved in a double stabbing incident in Ipswich will go on trial next year.

Kai Curtis and Patrick Casey are charged with assault and knife offences in connection with an incident in 2017.

A hearing took place to fix a date for trial at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

Curtis, 19, of Barnard Square, Ipswich, and Casey, 23, of Dombey Road, Ipswich, deny wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and having a knife in public.

Police were called to Waterford Road on October 23, 2017 after it was reported a man had been stabbed in the leg and another man had been stabbed in the torso.

A five-day trial is set to begin on February 22, 2021.

A trial had been set for January 2020 but was vacated because the court was unable to accommodate it at the time.

A rescheduled trial could not begin in June due to the impact of lockdown.

