Man in 'pig mask' tries to accost children on Ipswich estate

A man described as wearing a pig mask attempted to entice children into a wood Picture: SU ANDERSON

A man tried to entice children towards a wooded area of an Ipswich estate while wearing a pig mask, it has been reported.

Suffolk police have said they are investigating the incident, which happened in the woodland area in Downside Close on Saturday, September 7 at about 6.30pm.

The masked man gestured towards children from the wooded area, asking them to come over.

Children described the mask as looking like a pig.

He was then seen leaving the scene in a white Ford Transit-style van, although no registration number was seen.

No-one was hurt during the incident and the man did not come into contact with any of the children.

Those who have similar reports of such an incident are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/54088/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.