E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man in 'pig mask' tries to accost children on Ipswich estate

PUBLISHED: 16:40 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 10 September 2019

A man described as wearing a pig mask attempted to entice children into a wood Picture: SU ANDERSON

A man described as wearing a pig mask attempted to entice children into a wood Picture: SU ANDERSON

A man tried to entice children towards a wooded area of an Ipswich estate while wearing a pig mask, it has been reported.

Suffolk police have said they are investigating the incident, which happened in the woodland area in Downside Close on Saturday, September 7 at about 6.30pm.

The masked man gestured towards children from the wooded area, asking them to come over.

Children described the mask as looking like a pig.

He was then seen leaving the scene in a white Ford Transit-style van, although no registration number was seen.

No-one was hurt during the incident and the man did not come into contact with any of the children.

Those who have similar reports of such an incident are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/54088/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Petition launched against rules over lunch and mobile phones at high school in Ipswich

Copleston High School, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich yob terror: ‘Scared’ neighbours write to home secretary to demand action

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ASH JONES

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Such a shame’ as recent road revamp damaged by inappropriate parking

The resurfaced footpath in White House Road Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

‘It’s just not viable’ – Shoe shop to close after just five months

Maresa Shoes, in Museum Street, Ipswich, is set to close down just five months after opening. Photo: Archant.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Petition launched against rules over lunch and mobile phones at high school in Ipswich

Copleston High School, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich yob terror: ‘Scared’ neighbours write to home secretary to demand action

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ASH JONES

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Such a shame’ as recent road revamp damaged by inappropriate parking

The resurfaced footpath in White House Road Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

‘It’s just not viable’ – Shoe shop to close after just five months

Maresa Shoes, in Museum Street, Ipswich, is set to close down just five months after opening. Photo: Archant.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man in ‘pig mask’ tries to accost children on Ipswich estate

A man described as wearing a pig mask attempted to entice children into a wood Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich Society warns northern bypass won’t help town’s traffic

Ipswich Society chairman John Norman warned that a northern bypass would have little impact on the Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’ve spoken to the club... It’s something we’d like to think we’ll get sorted soon’ – Skuse on his contract situation

Cole Skuse is in talks with Ipswich Town over a new contract. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town star James Norwood wrestling match set to sell out

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood's goal celebrations have caught the attention of WWE and The Rock in recent weeks Picture: PAGEPIX/PA/ITFC

Ladders fall on A12, causing delays

A set of ladders have been cleared from the A12 at Seven Hills Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists