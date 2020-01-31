E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

BMW driver loses her licence after being caught over the limit in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 22:50 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 22:53 31 January 2020

A garage worker from Ipswich has been disqualified from driving after being found to be more than twice the drink-drive limit Picture: GREGG BROWN

A garage worker from Ipswich has been disqualified from driving after being found to be more than twice the drink-drive limit Picture: GREGG BROWN

A garage worker who felt "well enough to drive" to collect a friend from a pub was found to be more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Deborah Barber, 46, of Ringham Road, Ipswich, was driving her silver BMW in Norwich Road on Saturday, January 4, when she was pulled over by the police.

Ipswich Magistrates' Court heard she tested as having 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - 2.4 times over the legal limit - at Martlesham police investigation centre following a positive breath result at the roadside.

She told the officer who stopped her she had last drunk alcohol probably three hours before.

Mark Holt, mitigating, said she had been at home when much later she received a call from a friend who "had some sort of incident at a public house" and asked her to collect him.

"It had been three hours since she last had alcohol and felt well enough to drive," he said.

David Bryant, prosecuting, said the officer witnessed her moving across solid white lines into a bus lane, but her solicitor said she only pulled into the lane when she saw the police car behind her.

Mr Holt said Barber, who admitted the charge, would no longer be able to continue her current role test driving and collecting and dropping off vehicles at the garage where she has worked for 14 years, but as a "valued employee" they would keep her on.

He said her family would also be impacted by the loss of her licence as her dad is undergoing cancer treatment so she uses her car for hospital visits, including taking her mum to see him.

"She will have to get through that," Mr Holt said.

Barber was disqualified from driving for 20 months, which can be reduced if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course, and was ordered to pay a total of £470 court costs.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This Ipswich cafe is selling one of the best breakfasts in the UK

Julian Bisbal has been named Breakfast Chef of the Year for 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

This Ipswich cafe is selling one of the best breakfasts in the UK

Julian Bisbal has been named Breakfast Chef of the Year for 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Calls for Ipswich traffic problems summit after northern bypass rejection

Ipswich gridlocked by an A14 closure. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Masked man threatens boy with knife near Chantry Park

A teenage boy was threatened with a knife outside Chantry Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Noah’s Ark is extending its stay on Ipswich Waterfront

A replica of Noah's Ark arrived at the Port of Ipswich in November Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Hero dog and handler tell how they found missing man on freezing night

Pc Chris Squirrell with Daley, who discovered a missing man in freezing conditions in Belstead Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

BMW driver loses her licence after being caught over the limit in Ipswich

A garage worker from Ipswich has been disqualified from driving after being found to be more than twice the drink-drive limit Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24