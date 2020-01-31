BMW driver loses her licence after being caught over the limit in Ipswich

A garage worker from Ipswich has been disqualified from driving after being found to be more than twice the drink-drive limit Picture: GREGG BROWN

A garage worker who felt "well enough to drive" to collect a friend from a pub was found to be more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Deborah Barber, 46, of Ringham Road, Ipswich, was driving her silver BMW in Norwich Road on Saturday, January 4, when she was pulled over by the police.

Ipswich Magistrates' Court heard she tested as having 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - 2.4 times over the legal limit - at Martlesham police investigation centre following a positive breath result at the roadside.

She told the officer who stopped her she had last drunk alcohol probably three hours before.

Mark Holt, mitigating, said she had been at home when much later she received a call from a friend who "had some sort of incident at a public house" and asked her to collect him.

"It had been three hours since she last had alcohol and felt well enough to drive," he said.

David Bryant, prosecuting, said the officer witnessed her moving across solid white lines into a bus lane, but her solicitor said she only pulled into the lane when she saw the police car behind her.

Mr Holt said Barber, who admitted the charge, would no longer be able to continue her current role test driving and collecting and dropping off vehicles at the garage where she has worked for 14 years, but as a "valued employee" they would keep her on.

He said her family would also be impacted by the loss of her licence as her dad is undergoing cancer treatment so she uses her car for hospital visits, including taking her mum to see him.

"She will have to get through that," Mr Holt said.

Barber was disqualified from driving for 20 months, which can be reduced if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course, and was ordered to pay a total of £470 court costs.