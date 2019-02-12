Car seized after driver found to be disqualified

The car was pulled over by police after they found thet it did not have an MOT. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

A car has been seized by Suffolk police after it was found that the driver did not have any insurance.

The silver Peugeot 206 was stopped by police on February 24 after checks on the number plate showed that there was no MOT on the car.

Further checks showed that the driver was also disqualified.

As a consequernce, the car was seized and the driver was reported for all of the offences.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team tweeted: “Stopped for an expired #MOT in #Ipswich and the driver was found to be a #DisqualDriver. Driver has been reported for all offences and the car seized under #S165A #1706”