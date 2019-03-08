Man accused of supplying heroin seen in YouTube video with men waving large wads of cash, court hears

An Ipswich man accused of being involved in drug dealing appeared in a YouTube music video featuring young men holding large wads of cash and singing about drug dealing, a court has heard.

Two "drill" videos were played to a jury at Ipswich Crown Court in the trial of 20-year-old D'arro O'Connor today (September 26).

In one of the videos O'Connor appears alongside men wearing masks and holding wads of cash and during the footage references are made to "the 3".

Pc Conor Ward told the court that he had studied the videos and interpreted "the 3" to be a reference to the IP3 Nacton postcode.

Pc Ward said there were also references in the videos to "G" which he took to mean "gang" and the words "been pushin dark" to refer to heroin dealing.

"The videos are all about drug dealing and cash to be made from drug dealing and issues with other gangs," said Pc Ward.

O'Connor, of Parnell Road, Ipswich, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin with others between July 7 last year and March 27 this year.

The court has heard that Brandon Alford, 21, of St John's Road, Ipswich, Jordan Keeble, 20, of Fife Road, Ipswich, Afjal Miah, 19, of Allenby Road, Ipswich, Lamar Dagnon, 21, of Hilton Road, Ipswich and an 18-year-old youth who cannot be identified for legal reasons have pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Another defendant Morgan Peake, 18, of Norman's Close, Bramford has pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine

It has been alleged that O'Connor helped reopen a successful drugs business in Ipswich after it was closed down by police.

A mobile phone and SIM card used by the "Neno" drug line were seized by police when they arrested the previous "managing director" of the business in June last year and three days later O'Connor and four other men went into the Vodaphone shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich and asked for a replacement SIM card for the phone.

"It was the main number for the Neno drug dealing business. It was crucial to the success of the entire business," said Andrew Jackson, prosecuting.

"The five men went into the shop with only one aim and that was to restart the Neno drug supply telephone number," he added.

The trial continues.