E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man accused of supplying heroin seen in YouTube video with men waving large wads of cash, court hears

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man accused of being involved in drug dealing appeared in a YouTube music video featuring young men holding large wads of cash and singing about drug dealing, a court has heard.

Two "drill" videos were played to a jury at Ipswich Crown Court in the trial of 20-year-old D'arro O'Connor today (September 26).

In one of the videos O'Connor appears alongside men wearing masks and holding wads of cash and during the footage references are made to "the 3".

Pc Conor Ward told the court that he had studied the videos and interpreted "the 3" to be a reference to the IP3 Nacton postcode.

Pc Ward said there were also references in the videos to "G" which he took to mean "gang" and the words "been pushin dark" to refer to heroin dealing.

"The videos are all about drug dealing and cash to be made from drug dealing and issues with other gangs," said Pc Ward.

You may also want to watch:

O'Connor, of Parnell Road, Ipswich, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin with others between July 7 last year and March 27 this year.

The court has heard that Brandon Alford, 21, of St John's Road, Ipswich, Jordan Keeble, 20, of Fife Road, Ipswich, Afjal Miah, 19, of Allenby Road, Ipswich, Lamar Dagnon, 21, of Hilton Road, Ipswich and an 18-year-old youth who cannot be identified for legal reasons have pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Another defendant Morgan Peake, 18, of Norman's Close, Bramford has pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine

It has been alleged that O'Connor helped reopen a successful drugs business in Ipswich after it was closed down by police.

A mobile phone and SIM card used by the "Neno" drug line were seized by police when they arrested the previous "managing director" of the business in June last year and three days later O'Connor and four other men went into the Vodaphone shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich and asked for a replacement SIM card for the phone.

"It was the main number for the Neno drug dealing business. It was crucial to the success of the entire business," said Andrew Jackson, prosecuting.

"The five men went into the shop with only one aim and that was to restart the Neno drug supply telephone number," he added.

The trial continues.

Most Read

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man accused of supplying heroin seen in YouTube video with men waving large wads of cash, court hears

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Have you seen missing teenager Sherrie Pooley?

Sherrie Pooley has been missing since the early hours of the morning from Ipswich town centre. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘It’s incredibly rare’: officer left shocked as woman car jacked at knifepoint by schoolboys

Westbury Road in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sandy Martin will fight Ipswich again – now five candidates in race to be MP

Sandy Martin will be standing again at the next general election in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists