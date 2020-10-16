Four charged with drug offences after police seize Range Rover, Audi and £65k cash

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A plea hearing for four people accused of drug offences following the execution of warrants in locations including Ipswich and Melton has been adjourned.

Police seized a Range Rover, Audi, Mercedes, £65,000 cash, suspected class A drugs and cannabis at seven addresses.

Roan Omoworare, 27, of Bloomfield Street, Dale Ramsey, 29, of Felixstowe Road, Sanchez Hamilton, 31, of Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, and Marley Bagley, 24, of Beadon Way, Melton, were subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs from July 10, 2019, to September 16.

Omoworare, Ramsey and Bagley were also charged with conspiracy to supply class B drugs.

They were due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, (October 16) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a video link but the hearing had to be adjourned due to prison coronavirus restrictions.

Their trial, which is expected to last four weeks, will take place from March 15 next year.