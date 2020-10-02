Drug driver who ended up in ditch is banned from road

Maxwel Lewis was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A driver had two different types of drugs in his system when his car left the road and ended up in a ditch, a court heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Magistrates in Ipswich heard how Maxwel Lewis, 23, was driving a Mazda MX-5 in Bramford Road, Great Blakenham, just after 5pm on February 16 when he left the road.

The car ended up in a ditch and Lewis’ passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told magistrates.

Police were called and Lewis confirmed he had been driving the vehicle.

He was subsequently arrested after testing positive following a roadside drugs test, Mr Ablett said.

The court heard that Lewis was driving to the shop in Great Blakenham with a friend when he aquaplaned on some standing water on the road.

Analysis of blood samples showed Lewis had 7 micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), found in cannabis, and 147mcg of benzoylecgonine – a derivative of cocaine – in his system.

Solicitor Lyndon Davies, mitigating, said Lewis was struggling with his own mental health at the time.

You may also want to watch:

“He had been with a friend and was driving to the shop when he aquaplaned on standing water, that’s how the accident happened,” he said.

“He was using cannabis and had taken some the night before to help him sleep.

“He was struggling with his own mental health, and he was sometimes using illegal drugs.”

Mr Davies added that Lewis had referred himself to get support for his drug use and his mental health.

“He referred himself to Turning Point [rehabilitation charity] and has cut out the drugs altogether, he said.

“He has also referred himself to Mariner House in Ipswich and the mental health team there.”

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Lewis, of Pinecroft Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving.

Magistrates banned Lewis from getting behind the wheel for two years.

He was also fined £600 for each drug driving offence and therefore must pay a total of £1,200.

Lewis must also pay a £120 victim surcharge but magistrates did not order him to pay court costs.