Members of Ipswich 'Neno' drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Haden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Members of an Ipswich organised drug-dealing gang have been sentenced to a total of more than 72 years in prison.

The men were found guilty of multiple charges including conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, robbery, GBH and firearms offences committed across the Ipswich, Stowmarket and east Suffolk over the last two years.

Police said the members of the 'Neno' gang were selling drugs on the streets of Ipswich and other local towns, "bringing fear and exploitation" across the county.

Appearing before Ipswich Crown Court yesterday, Abbas Uddin, 26, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in jail for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between August 15, 2017 and June 29, 2018 in Ipswich, two counts of possession of a firearm, namely a shotgun, when prohibited in March and May 2018, a robbery offence in Wickham Market in April 2018 and possession of a mobile phone whilst in prison in July and December of 2018.

Jake Marsh, 18, of Shackleton Road, Ipswich, was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison for conspiracy to supply class A drugs between August 15, 2017 and June 29, 2018 in Ipswich, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence on May 20, 2018, and violent disorder relating to an incident on Ravenswood Avenue, Ipswich on June 13, 2018 in which a 16-year-old boy sustained stab injuries.

Tyler Woodley, 18, of Shackleton Square, Ipswich, was sentenced to six years and 11 months years in prison for conspiracy to supply class A drugs between August 15, 2017 and June 29, 2018 in Ipswich, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence on May 20, 2018.

Hayden Fraser, 19, of Lindbergh Road, Ipswich, was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence in May 2018.

Jake Bristol, aged 46, formerly of Valley Road, Leiston, was sentenced to three years and seven months for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence attempted burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and for driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit in May 2018.

All five defendants above, Uddin, Marsh, Woodley, Fraser and Bristol had been convicted of the offences at a number of separate trials heard in 2019. A number of the offences related to an incident in Leiston in 2018.

Police were called on May 30, 2018 at 11.45pm to reports that gunshots had been heard in Old Foundry Place in the town. Four people had approached a house and a firearm was discharged towards the front door of the property. Nobody was harmed as a result.

The four males then left the scene in a silver Volvo C70 car which drove off in the direction of the A12. Police followed and then pursued the vehicle from the A12 near Bredfield towards Ipswich via Humber Doucy Lane.

At this point the officer saw an item being thrown from the car. The item was recovered and confirmed to be a firearm - a double barrelled shotgun. The car stopped in the Ravenswood Avenue area of Ipswich and two of the occupants fled the scene. The driver, Jake Bristol, was located nearby and detained by officers. The four other defendants were later arrested by officers in connection with the incident.

Tawfiq O'Connor, 18, of no fixed address, was sentenced to four years in prison for conspiracy to supply class A drugs between July 2, 2018 and March 27, 2019 in Ipswich.

Lamar Dagnon, 22, of Nansen Road, Ipswich, was sentenced to four years imprisonment for conspiracy to supply class A drugs between July 2, 2018 and March 27, 2019 in Ipswich and a robbery offence in Wickham Market on April 22, 2018. Both O'Connor and Dagnon had pleaded guilty to these charges earlier this year.

Liam Roberts, 19, of Margate Road, Ipswich, was sentenced to four years in prisonfor robbery in connection with the Wickham Market incident in April 2018.

In a linked operation by the Serious Crime Disruption Team, three other members of the gang received significant prison sentences.

In November 2019, 19-year-old Afjal Miah, of Allenby Road, Ipswich, was sentenced to seven years three months and Jordan Keeble, of Fife Road, Ipswich was sentenced to seven years six months for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

A third offender, 21-year-old Brandon Alford, of St John's Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to three years in a young offenders' institute.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, head of crime and safeguarding, said: "This complex drug business, known as 'Neno' were selling drugs on the streets of Ipswich and other local towns, bringing fear and exploitation to residents and vulnerable people across the county.

"We have taken apart their business and brought charges against all offenders involved despite the complexity of the evidence required to be successful.

"Our Serious Crime Disruption Team's mission is to make all of Suffolk a hostile place for gangs who are involved in drug dealing and associated criminal activity. This collection of investigations are examples of detective work at its finest with the tenacity and attention to detail shown by those involved being a prime example of the professionalism and skill of our investigators.

"We remain committed to taking illegal drugs off our streets and stopping criminals from profiting from the misery that their illegal business brings. These men put before the courts were part of a drug dealing gang that caused untold harm and I am pleased that they have been given significant custodial sentences.

"Communities in Ipswich and beyond are safer as a result of these men being jailed and their criminal gang being dismantled.

"Police are always grateful for information from the public to alert us to suspicious behaviour. If you suspect drug dealing is taking place or you are concerned that a young person or vulnerable adult may have been targeted by an organised crime group, please tell us. You don't have to be certain, just concerned."