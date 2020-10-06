Nandi, 10, to star in James Corden’s Cinderella movie with Camila Cabello

Picture: JOHN BUSHELL/ PA IMAGES

Ipswich drumming sensation Nandi Bushell has bagged her first ever movie role alongside A-List stars Camila Cabello and Pierce Brosnan.

Picture: JOHN BUSHELL

The 10-year-old has been revealed as one of the cast members in the new Cinderella movie, which is being directed by Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon and produced by The Late Show host James Corden.

The musical, which also stars Billy Porter, Indina Menzel and Nicholas Galitzine, is due to be released in February 2021, depending on coronavirus restrictions.

Nandi was approached by the film’s director Kay Cannon on Instagram, who her father John Bushell said was keen to have the drumming star on board.

“Kay said Nandi would be perfect,” explained Mr Bushell. “She has captured a lot of attention recently, with her Twitter rock battle with Dave Grohl and now starring in her first ever movie.

Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Images

“She is overwhelmed by it all, but is generally having an incredible experience.”

Mr Bushell was unable to give much away about Nandi’s role within the star-studded movie, but said she finished filming at the Pinewood Studios in London two weeks ago.

The new movie will be a modern and musically-driven version of the classic Cinderella, featuring global artists and original music.

Mr Bushell said Nandi was involved in a lot of dancing and singing and was “blown away” by the talent of pop star Camila Cabello, who she would watch singing in between filming.

Picture: PA IMAGES

“Nandi takes everything in her stride, she is not overwhelmed by the fame of people,” said Mr Bushell.

“Camila Cabello really warmed to Nandi. We would watch her during filming breaks and she was incredible, they are friends now and Nandi chats to Camila and the director Kay on Instagram.”

Mr Bushell said it is going to be “super exciting” seeing his daughter on the big screen when the move is released.

“She’s had an unreal journey so far,” he beamed. “We are all so proud of her.”

Picture: PA IMAGES

Nandi is no stranger to fame and has recently been involved in a Twitter rock battle with frontman of the Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl.

He even wrote her a song and the pair have been battling it out, to see who is the best rock drummer.

Nandi has also previously performed alongside Lenny Kravitz and has received acclaim from rockstars worldwide.

Last year, she appeared on hit US talk show the Ellen DeGeneres Show and has previously featured in John Lewis and Argos Christmas adverts.

Picture: PA IMAGES

Sony has scheduled the Cinderella film for release on February 5, 2021.