Shed fire rips through three gardens and two houses in Ipswich

See the devastation caused after a fire in a shed in Ipswich damaged two houses and destroyed tens of thousands of pounds of property.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were first called to the scene of the incident in Dryden Road, in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich, at about 4.20pm on June 3.

A fire had broken out in a shed that quickly spread to a neighbouring garden and a third property, leaving two houses scarred with smoke damage and boarded up smashed windows.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Alan Squirrell, 49, was at work when he found out about the fire at his home.

"I was at work in Bury St Edmunds when I got a call to say the house was on fire - it's the last thing you want to hear," said Mr Squirrell.

"My youngest son was in his bedroom when it happened, headphones on playing video games.

"He saw the flames form the garage and ran out of the house.

"Thankfully both my sons are okay but they're not in school or work given what has happened.

"It could have been so much worse though as there was a butane gas canister in the barbecue in our garage that somehow didn't explode."

Mr Squirrell's wife and two sons, aged 13 and 17, were all unharmed after the fire.

The family have lost the entire contents of their garage, including irreplaceable family photographs.

Mr Squirrell added: There's cracks in the brickwork, the gas and plumbing had to be shut off - if the damage is really bad we might have to move out for weeks."

A resident affected by the blaze, who wished to remain anonymous, saw windows blown in by the intense heat of the fire and lost a collection of drones.

And Dorothy Stow, another neighbour in Dryden Road, said she had no idea there was any danger on June 3.

The 89-year-old said: "I was indoors when the lady across the road knocked and said: 'Dot, you need to get out of your house.'

"I came out and saw the flames on my shed and next door's shed and that garage and there was smoke everywhere.

"I was with my daughter until the firemen called to say I could come back and thankfully the house was okay, but I didn't half toss and turn in bed that night."

Firefighters rushed back early on June 4 when a hotspot in her damaged shed reignited a wooden door.

"I called 999 straight away and told them: 'My shed's on fire again'," added Mrs Stow.