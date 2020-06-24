Police on the scene of ‘serious incident’ in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 06:39 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:45 24 June 2020
Archant
Suffolk police are currently on the scene of a serious incident in Ipswich this morning.
Officers are understood to still be at the scene in Duke Street.
It is not clear what the nature of the incident is at this stage.
Further information is expected shortly.
