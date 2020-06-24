E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police on the scene of 'serious incident' in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 06:39 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:45 24 June 2020

There has been a serious incident on Duke Street in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

There has been a serious incident on Duke Street in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Suffolk police are currently on the scene of a serious incident in Ipswich this morning.

Police are on the scene of a serious incident in Duke Street this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPSPolice are on the scene of a serious incident in Duke Street this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Officers are understood to still be at the scene in Duke Street.

It is not clear what the nature of the incident is at this stage.

Further information is expected shortly.

