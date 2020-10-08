E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fire crews spend an hour removing thick ring from finger

PUBLISHED: 09:47 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 08 October 2020

A patient presented at the Ipswich East Fire Station this morning after getting a thick metal ring stuck on their finger Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A patient presented at the Ipswich East Fire Station this morning after getting a thick metal ring stuck on their finger Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Firefighters have spent an hour this morning removing a thick ring from a person’s finger.

The patient presented at Ipswich East fire station on Thursday shortly after 8.20am.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters have been helping to remove thick metal ring from a finger.”

A stop was called on the incident shortly after 9.20am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man jailed after police found gun and ammunition in his wardrobe

Sean Casey was jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Take a look behind the plastic sheeting around Ipswich’s Old Post Office

Jack Inghem project manager, David Ellesmere, council leader, Hugh Bunberry, conservation architect, and Barry First from Universal Stone on the roof of the Old Post Office where work is nearing completion. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fire crews spend an hour removing thick ring from finger

A patient presented at the Ipswich East Fire Station this morning after getting a thick metal ring stuck on their finger Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tool hire workers face anxious wait as company prepares to close dozens of stores

HSS Hire in Bluestem Road, Ipswich. the company has yet to reveal which stores it plans to close Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Number of house fires at 10-year low in Suffolk, but crews still need support says union

House fire incidents fall to 10-year low in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT