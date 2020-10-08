Fire crews spend an hour removing thick ring from finger
PUBLISHED: 09:47 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 08 October 2020
Archant
Firefighters have spent an hour this morning removing a thick ring from a person’s finger.
The patient presented at Ipswich East fire station on Thursday shortly after 8.20am.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters have been helping to remove thick metal ring from a finger.”
A stop was called on the incident shortly after 9.20am.
