Fire crews spend an hour removing thick ring from finger

A patient presented at the Ipswich East Fire Station this morning after getting a thick metal ring stuck on their finger

Firefighters have spent an hour this morning removing a thick ring from a person’s finger.

The patient presented at Ipswich East fire station on Thursday shortly after 8.20am.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters have been helping to remove thick metal ring from a finger.”

A stop was called on the incident shortly after 9.20am.