Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Untaxed car with no insurance seized on A12

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:00 28 November 2018

Picture: ARCHANT

Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Motorists have been urged to check their monthly payments are coming out of their bank accounts after a car was seized for not having tax or insurance.

Ipswich East safer neighbourhood team (SNT) Tweeted that it had stopped the black Vauxhall Corsa on the A12 at Woodbridge at about 9am on Wednesday, November 28.

After the incident, officers Tweeted a picture of the vehicle and wrote: “Seen driving on #A12 this morning.

“No insurance and no tax. Make sure you keep up with monthly insurance payments. Check the money is coming out your bank #besure #sec165 #seized.”

A day earlier, the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a silver car in Woodbridge which had no insurance and an expired MOT.

Under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, police have the power to seize any vehicle that is being driven without a valid insurance policy or where the driver does not hold a valid driving licence.

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

Missing person Jack Woods has been found

11 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Police stock image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 18-year-old who was reported missing yesterday has been found.

Inspectors have not ruled out parachuting in government special administrators at mental health trust

31 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Dr Paul Lelliott, Care Quality Commission. Photo: Philip Wolmuth

The top inspector of England’s hospitals has not ruled out asking the government to take over the region’s failing mental health trust.

Update on police investigation after woman with guide dog suffers hate crime

13:37 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at Woodbridge station in Suffolk Picture: PAUL GEATER

A man has contacted police to assist with their enquiries after a partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at Woodbridge station.

‘Last chance’ mental health trust boss says some patients might wait longer as focus moves to those in most need

13:17 Geraldine Scott
Antek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

The boss of the region’s failing mental health trust has admitted the organisation was on its “last chance” to get things right.

Disruption for commuters travelling between Colchester and Clacton

13:07 Megan Aldous
Greater Anglia train. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Overheard wire faults are causing problems for commuters this afternoon.

Gallery WATCH: TV star aims to inspire next generation of scientists

12:31 Andrew Papworth
Students from Holbrook Academy were learning about the importance of plankton at Lablive 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flames, smoke and explosions were the order of the day at a spectacular display aimed at inspiring the young scientists of the future.

Updated Woman in her 80’s taken to hospital after collision

12:29 Megan Aldous
Riverside Clinic Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after a collision with a van in an Ipswich car park.

Video Can’t wait for Suffolk Dog Day? Join the Woofers Winter Walk

12:21 Judy Rimmer
Suffolk Dog Day supporters are being invited to a Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Tail-wagging fun is in store as Suffolk Dog Day organisers launch a new Woofers Winter Walk event at historic Helmingham Hall.

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

06:54 Paul Geater
Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich Council’s property company has spent £23.3m to buy another retail park competing with the town centre – this time outside the borough’s boundary.

Most read

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman fined £220 for dropping cigarette butt from car window in Ipswich

Motorists can be fined for dropping cigarette butts on the street Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich Waterfront

The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT

Updated Traffic delays after car and lorry collide in Ipswich

Heath Road Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Updated Woman in her 80’s taken to hospital after collision

Riverside Clinic Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide