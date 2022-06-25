Hockey feast to provide exciting sport and boost charity

Hockey teams from across Suffolk will take part in a feast of hockey to raise funds for charity today, Saturday, June 25.

The event is organised by Ipswich-East Suffolk Hockey Club (IESHC) and will take place at Ipswich School Sports Centre.

The charity day will begin at 9.30am with a junior hockey session for youngsters aged under 14, along with a special 'back to hockey' session designed to encourage adults to take up the game.

This will be followed by an all-day mixed hockey tournament, starting at 11am, with 12 teams taking part, hoping to win the club's charity shield.

All funds raised from the day will go towards St Elizabeth Hospice.

Charlie Farrow, the IESHC chairman, said: "We are really looking forward to seeing everyone for a fun and exciting day of hockey. The club is delighted to be bringing back our charity day and to be raising money for an excellent local cause

“No doubt it will be a fun but competitive day and we look forward to seeing who emerges as the victors. We are very grateful to Ipswich School Sports Centre who have provided the pitches free of charge."

Spectators are welcome to come along and support the teams and enjoy the sport on show.

There will be plenty of activities for families, including some junior hockey activities at lunchtime, a bouncy castle, an ice-cream van, as well as BBQ and drinks to buy from the Sports Centre bar.



