'Fantastic day of sport' gives £1,800 boost for hospice

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 10:00 AM July 4, 2022
A Suffolk hockey club has hosted a fundraising tournament to raise more than £1,880 for a hospice charity.

Last Saturday, Ipswich-East Suffolk Hockey Club (IESHC) organised the event in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice. 

The all-day mixed tournament at Ipswich School Sports Centre saw a large number of spectators who supported the 12 teams.

Charlie Farrow, the IESHC chairman, said: “We are all delighted to have raised this significant amount of money for the charity. It is a great testimony to Ipswich school who donated their facilities for the day, to all our members and guests and our many friends in other local clubs.”

All funds raised during the event will go towards St Elizabeth Hospice which delivers care to improve life for people in East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney living with a progressive or life-limiting illness.

Brandon Orton, the community fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “A big well done to Ipswich-East Suffolk Hockey Club for raising this brilliant sum and congratulations to all the teams that took part in what was a fantastic day of sport.”

The hospice has also recently launched the Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 art trail.

The Big Hoot Sticker Book is available to pre-order for just £4 online or by calling 01603 772138.
 

