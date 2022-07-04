'Fantastic day of sport' gives £1,800 boost for hospice

A Suffolk hockey club has hosted a fundraising tournament to raise more than £1,880 for a hospice charity.

Last Saturday, Ipswich-East Suffolk Hockey Club (IESHC) organised the event in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

Ipswich-East Suffolk Hockey Club fundraising tournament for the hospice - Credit: IESHC



The all-day mixed tournament at Ipswich School Sports Centre saw a large number of spectators who supported the 12 teams.

Charlie Farrow, the IESHC chairman, said: “We are all delighted to have raised this significant amount of money for the charity. It is a great testimony to Ipswich school who donated their facilities for the day, to all our members and guests and our many friends in other local clubs.”

Ipswich-East Suffolk Hockey Club fundraising tournament for the hospice - Credit: IESHC



All funds raised during the event will go towards St Elizabeth Hospice which delivers care to improve life for people in East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney living with a progressive or life-limiting illness.

Brandon Orton, the community fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “A big well done to Ipswich-East Suffolk Hockey Club for raising this brilliant sum and congratulations to all the teams that took part in what was a fantastic day of sport.”

Ipswich-East Suffolk Hockey Club fundraising tournament for the hospice - Credit: IESHC



The hospice has also recently launched the Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 art trail.

The Big Hoot Sticker Book is available to pre-order for just £4 online or by calling 01603 772138.

