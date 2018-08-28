Could you help Blue finally find a home?

Could you give the lovely four-year-old lurcher Blue a new home?

One dog at a Suffolk RSPCA centre is facing a second Christmas without a “forever home”.

Maggie Cole, an assistant at the centre, hopes that Blue will be chosen by a loving family early in 2019

Blue is a four-year-old lurcher that has become a feature of the Ipswich and East Suffolk RSPCA Rehoming centre after he came to them in November 2017.

He was bought in by his previous owner who was no longer able to look after him.

In August we shone a spotlight on his case in the hope that someone would be able to find room for him in their home.

Now he has seen 55 of his kennel-mates come and go and has spent over 400 days with the team at the animal charity team.

Animal care assistant Maggie Cole has looked after Blue and says that he would make a fantastic addition to a loving family.

“He loves having a fuss made of him and putting his head in your lap,” she said.

“He has a lot of energy and a lot of love to give if he could find the right home.”

The team at the centre are hoping that a family with older or adult children will want to take him in the new year.

Since arriving in November 2017, 55 animals have been adopted from the Ipswich and East Suffolk RSPCA centre

Centre manager Zoe Barrett said: “If you want a dog to go and sit and have a cuddle with all the staff here go and sit with Blue.

“He is a real favourite for all of us - we absolutely adore him and just want to see him settle into a long term home.”

Although Blue will not be able to live with other dogs or cats he is very receptive to training - specially when it involves food.

“Blue is very treat-driven, so he will do pretty much anything you want him to do if you have one to hand.

Blue has now been in the RSPCA shelter for over 400 days

“They’re very good for distracting him when he sees other dogs.”

Lurchers have a high prey drive naturally, which means they will often try and pursue smaller animals they see.

They are often used for illegal hare coursing but can be trained not to act on their instincts.

A clinical behaviourist observed Blue near other dogs in his previous home and a behaviour modification programme has been written up, which will help his new owners manage him around other dogs.

The team at the centre say a family with no other pets or young children would be ideal for Blue, with lots of walks or a large enclosed garden to play in

Ms Wood added: “Blue has a full training plan so whoever decides to adopt him would have to be prepared for that, but he’s such an affectionate dog that it would certainly be worth it.”

The centre will be closing adoptions for the Christmas period on December 17, but pets can still be visited and reserved when they reopen in 2019.