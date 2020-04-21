Staff from Ipswich easyHotel bake ‘Cakes for Carers’ at town’s care homes
PUBLISHED: 07:30 22 April 2020
Thornbank Care Home
Generous members of staff from easyHotel in Ipswich are reaching out to show their support for staff at care homes, by baking them delicious cakes.
James Webster, manager of the hotel in Northgate Street, said the original idea came from a Facebook group where members were making cakes for staff at homes in Great Yarmouth.
He and his team decided to take up the “Cakes for Carers” idea and create delicious bakes in their own homes, before delivering them to care staff in and around the town.
The hotel is currently closed to guests because of the Covid-19 lockdown, and James said: “Everyone has been placed on furlough, but they are all doing their own little bits in their own home and making cakes.
“My partner is a carer, so I know about the stresses and strains. We thought, they work really hard, so we wanted to make the most of our quiet time and do something to reward them.”
He added: “It is a thank you for all the hard work their staff have been doing in these very difficult times. We want to say a big thank you to everyone who is working hard through this current coronavirus period.”
So far, the team has made cakes for staff at Baylham, Barham, Park View, Thornbank and Asterbury Place care homes, which are all in the Ipswich area. James said carers at the homes had been very pleased to receive the gifts. “We are going to do some more later in the week and contact more homes.”
The cakes they have created range from Victoria sponges to marble cake and Rice Krispie Rocky Road cakes.
Iain Goswell, group operations director at easyHotel, said: “Local communities have been brought to the forefront during this challenging time and it’s fantastic that James and his team are supporting the great work that the care homes are providing in Ipswich.
“A thank you goes a long way and we would echo James in saying a wholehearted thank you to all of the staff members for the hard work they’ve been doing.”
