Staff from Ipswich easyHotel bake ‘Cakes for Carers’ at town’s care homes

PUBLISHED: 07:30 22 April 2020

EasyHotel staff member Caitlin delivering cakes to Thornbank Care Home in Ipswich Picture: THORNBANK CARE HOME

EasyHotel staff member Caitlin delivering cakes to Thornbank Care Home in Ipswich Picture: THORNBANK CARE HOME

Thornbank Care Home

Generous members of staff from easyHotel in Ipswich are reaching out to show their support for staff at care homes, by baking them delicious cakes.

Some of the delicious cakes made by EasyHotel staff membersSome of the delicious cakes made by EasyHotel staff members

James Webster, manager of the hotel in Northgate Street, said the original idea came from a Facebook group where members were making cakes for staff at homes in Great Yarmouth.

He and his team decided to take up the “Cakes for Carers” idea and create delicious bakes in their own homes, before delivering them to care staff in and around the town.

Cakes made by EasyHotel staff being delivered to Baylham Care home by James. Picture: BAYLHAM CARE HOMECakes made by EasyHotel staff being delivered to Baylham Care home by James. Picture: BAYLHAM CARE HOME

The hotel is currently closed to guests because of the Covid-19 lockdown, and James said: “Everyone has been placed on furlough, but they are all doing their own little bits in their own home and making cakes.

“My partner is a carer, so I know about the stresses and strains. We thought, they work really hard, so we wanted to make the most of our quiet time and do something to reward them.”

Cakes are delivered to Asterbury Place care home in Ipswich by Renae, centre Picture: ASTERBURY PLACECakes are delivered to Asterbury Place care home in Ipswich by Renae, centre Picture: ASTERBURY PLACE

He added: “It is a thank you for all the hard work their staff have been doing in these very difficult times. We want to say a big thank you to everyone who is working hard through this current coronavirus period.”

Cakes being delivered to Park View care home in Ipswich by Renae, left Picture: PARK VIEW CARE HOMECakes being delivered to Park View care home in Ipswich by Renae, left Picture: PARK VIEW CARE HOME

So far, the team has made cakes for staff at Baylham, Barham, Park View, Thornbank and Asterbury Place care homes, which are all in the Ipswich area. James said carers at the homes had been very pleased to receive the gifts. “We are going to do some more later in the week and contact more homes.”

The cakes they have created range from Victoria sponges to marble cake and Rice Krispie Rocky Road cakes.

Cakes delivered to Barham Care Home by EasyHotel staff. Picture: BARHAM CARE HOMECakes delivered to Barham Care Home by EasyHotel staff. Picture: BARHAM CARE HOME

Iain Goswell, group operations director at easyHotel, said: “Local communities have been brought to the forefront during this challenging time and it’s fantastic that James and his team are supporting the great work that the care homes are providing in Ipswich.

“A thank you goes a long way and we would echo James in saying a wholehearted thank you to all of the staff members for the hard work they’ve been doing.”

One of the cakes made by staff from EasyHotel in IpswichOne of the cakes made by staff from EasyHotel in Ipswich

Family’s heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while ‘on the mend’ from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager jailed for two street robberies in Ipswich town centre

Asghar Hashemi was jailed for 32 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

6 bakeries offering afternoon tea and cake delivery in Suffolk

Celebrate National Tea Day with some tasty treats Picture: GETTY IMAGES

