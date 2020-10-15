Ipswich mum’s turbulent end to easyJet career spurs her onto starting new business

Ipswich mum Leanne Milburn-Turner has started a dog training business in Ipswich after being made redundant by easyJet. Picture: LEANNE MILBURN/TURNER/ BIG FISH PHOTOGRAPHY LEANNE MILBURN/TURNER/ SADIE WINDSCHEFFEL OF BIG FISH PHOTOGRAPHY

A cabin manager for easyJet who lost her job of 14 years following a turbulent time for the aviation industry has launched a successful dog training business in Ipswich.

Leanne Milburn-Turner has launched The Ipswich Dog Trainer after being made redundant by easyJet. Picture: BIG FISH PHOTOGRAPHY Leanne Milburn-Turner has launched The Ipswich Dog Trainer after being made redundant by easyJet. Picture: BIG FISH PHOTOGRAPHY

Hundreds of jobs were lost in August after easyJet closed their base at Stansted Airport – with many people still out of work as Covid-19 continues to disrupt the economy.

Leanne Milburn-Turner was on maternity leave when she found out she was being made redundant, following more than 14 years of working for the airline.

The 40-year-old from Ipswich said she was “devastated” as she thought she would continue in her role until retirement.

She was due to return to work in September but knew her job was at risk.

Leanne Milburn-Turner worked as a cabin manager for easyJet for more than 14 years and was made redundant in August. Picture: LEANNE MILBURN-TURNER Leanne Milburn-Turner worked as a cabin manager for easyJet for more than 14 years and was made redundant in August. Picture: LEANNE MILBURN-TURNER

“The longer the pandemic went on, the more I worried about my job,” said Mrs Milburn-Turner.

“I was really upset when I was made redundant and it was quite daunting, but once I started my own business I found how great it was to be my own boss.”

In June, after finding out she had no future at Stansted airport, Mrs Milburn-Turner launched her own dog training business in Ipswich and is already fully booked until the end of November.

The dog-lover had been training alongside her full-time job after having bad experiences when training her 10-year-old rescue Vinnie.

“I had very bad advice from a trainer about five years ago, which just made Vinnie worse,” she said.

“So I decided to train Vinnie myself and did some dog training courses to become qualified, which I had hoped to do alongside easyJet in the future.”

Losing her job with the airline spurred Mrs Milburn-Turner onto launching her own business – called The Ipswich Dog Trainer – where she goes into people’s homes and offers one to one advice, obedience training, reactivity training and more.

She said: “I am ridiculously busy already, and I am full-booked until November 20.

“I did not think it would be this busy, but a lot of people have bought puppies during lockdown so need help.

“Some dogs are also experiencing separation anxiety from people going back to the office, while others are struggling without socialising with other dogs.”

Mrs Milburn-Turner hopes to expand her business in the future once Covid-19 restrictions ease, offering puppy classes and pet first-aid.

Speaking of her career change, she said: “I loved working with the public with easyJet and I enjoyed the travelling, but it’s nice to be my own boss.

“It was daunting starting a new business at first, but the hard work does pay off.”

To get in touch with The Ipswich Dog Trainer, you can visit her website or send her an email at info@theipswichdogtrainer.com