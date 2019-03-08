E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ed up and see me - Sheeran encourages fans to visit exhibition

PUBLISHED: 17:02 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 30 August 2019

Ed Sheeran has encouraged his millions of Instagram followers to head to the Made in Suffolk exhibition Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Following on from the huge success of the Ed Sheeran concerts last weekend the star has encouraged his fans to head to the Made in Suffolk exhibition in Christchurch Mansion.

Christchurch Mansion is hosting the long awaited Ed Sheeran exhibition until May 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChristchurch Mansion is hosting the long awaited Ed Sheeran exhibition until May 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Posting in his Instagram stories from his account @teddysphotos, Sheeran said: "Go check out the exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich yo x."

The exhibition, which features portraits of the singer and personal items showing Ed's journey to international stardom, is open until May 2020.

A spokesman for exhibition organisers, Ipswich Borough Council said: "The exhibition has been promoted by the media right across the world and now Ed's told his 30 million-plus Instagram followers to check it out.

Puppets from Ed's video's are on show at the Made in Suffolk exhibition in Christchurch Mansion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPuppets from Ed's video's are on show at the Made in Suffolk exhibition in Christchurch Mansion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"It's been a busy start and we have welcomed visitors from Australia and Russia as well as from closer to home. There is also a well-stocked shop full of Ed memorabilia."

If you wish to visit the exhibition you can book via this link.

Read more: The Ed effect - how the man from Fram brought 150,000 to Ipswich

