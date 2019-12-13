Meet the three brothers who made election count a family affair
PUBLISHED: 16:47 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 13 December 2019
Charlotte Bond
The election count at Endeavour House last night became something of a family occasion for three brothers, who all got stuck in to helping with the ballot boxes.
Ed Wyatt, 23, was on hand to count the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich votes while brothers Jack, 18, and Alex, 19, took part in their first election helping run the boxes between the vans and the count.
It came about through their mum, who works at the council.
Alex said: "It's good to see this side of the election - we'll probably come and do it again in a few years if we are about, it's good fun."
The family said it allowed them to see the elections from more than just a polling point of view, and were happy to be part of the unique atmosphere the elections bring.
Jack added: "It's interesting being part of the process, and it's actually a really good atmosphere."