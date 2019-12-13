E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Meet the three brothers who made election count a family affair

PUBLISHED: 16:47 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 13 December 2019

Brothers Jack, Ed and Alex Whyatt at the general election 2019 in Endeavour house Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The election count at Endeavour House last night became something of a family occasion for three brothers, who all got stuck in to helping with the ballot boxes.

Ed Wyatt, 23, was on hand to count the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich votes while brothers Jack, 18, and Alex, 19, took part in their first election helping run the boxes between the vans and the count.

It came about through their mum, who works at the council.

Alex said: "It's good to see this side of the election - we'll probably come and do it again in a few years if we are about, it's good fun."

The family said it allowed them to see the elections from more than just a polling point of view, and were happy to be part of the unique atmosphere the elections bring.

Jack added: "It's interesting being part of the process, and it's actually a really good atmosphere."

