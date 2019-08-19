Tell Us

What do you think of the Elmer trail?

Kia-Rose Hardwicke with her Elmer sticker book Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The organisers of the Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk trail want people to share their views about the Ipswich attraction in a new visitor survey by Zing.

Young Ipswich singer Roma Nicholson busked her way around the Elmer trail - singing 55 songs at 55 Elmer's in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Young Ipswich singer Roma Nicholson busked her way around the Elmer trail - singing 55 songs at 55 Elmer's in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

They want to find out how many people took part, and how many days/hours they spent visiting the Elmers.

There are also questions about people's reasons for visiting Ipswich and whether they came into town specifically for the trail.

- You can fill in the survey here.

Thousands of people have gone Elmer-hunting this summer.

Families, couples and youngsters alike have been snapping selfies with the 139 Elmers and swapping stickers to complete their albums - and it's all in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

These vloggers walked 13 miles to complete the mammoth trail in an entire day - later uploading a video packed with elephant puns - and walked the equivalent of a half marathon.

Ipswich singer Roma went on a busking spree around the full-size Elmers, while these runners jogged the trail in one night in memory of Angela Rose.

It's hoped this year's trail will replicate the success of Pigs Gone Wild in 2016, which attracted more than 25,000 people and generated an additional £1m for the local economy.