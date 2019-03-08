Gallery: Elmers given a bath by the scouts and guides
PUBLISHED: 17:25 10 August 2019
Archant
Girl guides and scouts from Ipswich did their good deed for the weekend - by giving some of the Elmers a spruce up.
The girls and boys braved the windy weather on Saturday morning and took their buckets and sponges to the town centre, starting off in Tavern Street at the Tractor Boy elephant, designed by artist Donna Newman.
They then moved onto others in the area to ensure they were sparkling clean with all the dust, dirt and mucky fingerprints from their first two months in the wild removed.
The teams were joined by Tricia Hale, county commissioner for Girl Guiding Suffolk.
The 55 large artworks in Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk along with the 84 young Elmers making up the Learning Herd will be on show on the route around the town until September 7 in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.
Trail maps are available from Gallery 2 of Ipswich Town Hall and sticker books can be bought from the EADT and Ipswich Star offices and there are vouchers each day in the newspapers for free packs of stickers.