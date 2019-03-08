Video

Gallery: Elmers given a bath by the scouts and guides

Girl Guides and Scouts from Suffolk braved the windy weather in Ipswich to give the Elmer elephants a bath. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Archant

Girl guides and scouts from Ipswich did their good deed for the weekend - by giving some of the Elmers a spruce up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scouts and Girl Guides took up their buckets and sponges to give the art-pieces a well-deserved wash Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Scouts and Girl Guides took up their buckets and sponges to give the art-pieces a well-deserved wash Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

The girls and boys braved the windy weather on Saturday morning and took their buckets and sponges to the town centre, starting off in Tavern Street at the Tractor Boy elephant, designed by artist Donna Newman.

They then moved onto others in the area to ensure they were sparkling clean with all the dust, dirt and mucky fingerprints from their first two months in the wild removed.

The teams were joined by Tricia Hale, county commissioner for Girl Guiding Suffolk.

The 55 large artworks in Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk along with the 84 young Elmers making up the Learning Herd will be on show on the route around the town until September 7 in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

One of the teams giving Elleonidas II in Tacket Street a bath Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA One of the teams giving Elleonidas II in Tacket Street a bath Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Trail maps are available from Gallery 2 of Ipswich Town Hall and sticker books can be bought from the EADT and Ipswich Star offices and there are vouchers each day in the newspapers for free packs of stickers.

Looking spick and span - scouts and guides give Elmer a wash Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Looking spick and span - scouts and guides give Elmer a wash Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Girl guides who took up their sponges to help clean some of Ipswich's 55 Elmer artworks Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Girl guides who took up their sponges to help clean some of Ipswich's 55 Elmer artworks Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

The team with a very clean Tractor Boy Elmer in Tavern Street Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA The team with a very clean Tractor Boy Elmer in Tavern Street Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Scouts and Girl Guides hard at work cleaning Elmers Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Scouts and Girl Guides hard at work cleaning Elmers Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Youngsters making their way through the town centre trying to clean as many Elmers as possible Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA Youngsters making their way through the town centre trying to clean as many Elmers as possible Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA