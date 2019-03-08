Have you seen all of the Elmers yet?
There's just one more week to get your fill of Elmer's Big Parade across Ipswich before the trail draws to a close,
September 7 will be the last day you can see the colourful creations across the town, all 139 full-size and little Elmers soon to be removed from their plinths and safely stored before they go up for auction, with all proceeds going to St Elizabeth's Hospice.
The auction will take place on October 3 at the Ipswich Corn Exchange, with all 55 full-size Elmers up for sale - plus the additional Hero sculpture that has been travelling around town.
Thousands of visitors have followed the art trail across the town, visiting Ipswich's parks, shopping centres and most established businesses along the way.
The 86-strong learning herd has been just as popular, each decorated by a school, youth group or community organisation and all raising money for the hospice.
Stickers for the Elmers Big Parade sticker album will still be available, and if you're missing the last few elephants, remember you can buy individual stickers from our office in Princes Street.
Campaign manager Norman Lloyd said: "We cannot believe the summer has flown by so quickly.
"All the months and years of planning that have gone into this, we've been looking forward to it for so long and it's been fantastic to see how many people have come to the town to see the Elmers.
"We've also been very fortunate with the weather, it's let the public enjoy the trail for a lot longer which is just great.
"There's still going to be one more chance to see the Elmers after the trail," added Mr Norman.
"On September 28 and 29 all of them will be coming to the Corn Exchange for a final farewell event."
The art trail makes the 30th anniversay of the first Elmer book being published.
The Elmer's Big Parade has been designed by a collection of incredible artists with unique designs, some connected to the history of the town and county, others using Elmer's instantly recognisable pattern to make a clever piece of art.