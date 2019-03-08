Have you seen all of the Elmers yet?

Jidesh next to his favourite Elmer Stella the Storyteller Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

There's just one more week to get your fill of Elmer's Big Parade across Ipswich before the trail draws to a close,

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norman Lloyd and Jan Parry officially open the Elmer trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Norman Lloyd and Jan Parry officially open the Elmer trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

September 7 will be the last day you can see the colourful creations across the town, all 139 full-size and little Elmers soon to be removed from their plinths and safely stored before they go up for auction, with all proceeds going to St Elizabeth's Hospice.

The auction will take place on October 3 at the Ipswich Corn Exchange, with all 55 full-size Elmers up for sale - plus the additional Hero sculpture that has been travelling around town.

Thousands of visitors have followed the art trail across the town, visiting Ipswich's parks, shopping centres and most established businesses along the way.

The 86-strong learning herd has been just as popular, each decorated by a school, youth group or community organisation and all raising money for the hospice.

Sebastian enjoying the Elmer trail, meeting an Elmer all about Ed Sheeran Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sebastian enjoying the Elmer trail, meeting an Elmer all about Ed Sheeran Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stickers for the Elmers Big Parade sticker album will still be available, and if you're missing the last few elephants, remember you can buy individual stickers from our office in Princes Street.

Campaign manager Norman Lloyd said: "We cannot believe the summer has flown by so quickly.

"All the months and years of planning that have gone into this, we've been looking forward to it for so long and it's been fantastic to see how many people have come to the town to see the Elmers.

"We've also been very fortunate with the weather, it's let the public enjoy the trail for a lot longer which is just great.

Norman Lloyd with the cast and puppets of the Elmer show at the Regent theatre Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Norman Lloyd with the cast and puppets of the Elmer show at the Regent theatre Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"There's still going to be one more chance to see the Elmers after the trail," added Mr Norman.

"On September 28 and 29 all of them will be coming to the Corn Exchange for a final farewell event."

The art trail makes the 30th anniversay of the first Elmer book being published.

The Elmer's Big Parade has been designed by a collection of incredible artists with unique designs, some connected to the history of the town and county, others using Elmer's instantly recognisable pattern to make a clever piece of art.

Elmer stickers are in shops and at Elmer HQ - with individual stickers available at our offices in Princes Street Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Elmer stickers are in shops and at Elmer HQ - with individual stickers available at our offices in Princes Street Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

Young Ipswich singer Roma Nicholson busked her way around the Elmer trail - singing 55 songs at 55 Elmer's in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Young Ipswich singer Roma Nicholson busked her way around the Elmer trail - singing 55 songs at 55 Elmer's in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN