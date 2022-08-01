Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 17-year-old girl

Eloise Parkin has been reported missing from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing to trace a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Ipswich.

Eloise Parkin was last seen in the Whitehouse area of the town at 11pm on Saturday.

Police believe she may have travelled to the Felixstowe area.

She is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length black hair.

Eloise was last seen wearing black shorts, a black hoodie and black trainers and was carrying a black rucksack.

Police have said they are "extremely concerned" for Eloise's welfare and have appealed for help in finding her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.