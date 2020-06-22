E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Fire crews recovering injured person from Ipswich building

PUBLISHED: 19:08 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:08 22 June 2020

Fire crews, the ambulance service and Suffolk police are in attendance at the scene in Falcon Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews, the ambulance service and Suffolk police are in attendance at the scene in Falcon Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Emergency services have been called to an address near Ipswich town centre to retrieve an injured person from the third floor of a building.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called by ambulance crews at 6.34pm to Falcon Street, just a few hundred metres from the Cornhill.

You may also want to watch:

Three crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street fire stations were called to the scene.

Suffolk police are also in attendance to manage traffic in the area.

The condition of the injured person is not currently known.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Meet Ipswich Academy’s new headteacher, 33 – an ex-triathlete who’s risen to the top in 6 years

Abbie Thorrington takes over the top job at Ipswich Academy after six years at the school. Picture: SPRING

Hospital trust chief explains why Ipswich cannot maintain orthopaedic surgery

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT

Tributes paid to much-loved father and musician Jack White

Tributes have been paid to former Ipswich businessman and musician Jack

Court summons after person seen giving a Nazi salute at Black Lives Matter protest

The incident took place near the War Memorial, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Meet Ipswich Academy’s new headteacher, 33 – an ex-triathlete who’s risen to the top in 6 years

Abbie Thorrington takes over the top job at Ipswich Academy after six years at the school. Picture: SPRING

Hospital trust chief explains why Ipswich cannot maintain orthopaedic surgery

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT

Tributes paid to much-loved father and musician Jack White

Tributes have been paid to former Ipswich businessman and musician Jack

Court summons after person seen giving a Nazi salute at Black Lives Matter protest

The incident took place near the War Memorial, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man jailed for attacking student and stealing £4k watch at waterfront bar

Joshua Ashton was jailed for three years for robbery Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Fire crews recovering injured person from Ipswich building

Fire crews, the ambulance service and Suffolk police are in attendance at the scene in Falcon Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Better late than never! Miracle as letter arrives 54 YEARS after it was posted

Gill Milbourne has just received a letter from her sister that was posted in 1966 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rare pink grasshopper found by seven-year-old bug superfan

Katy Bell's seven-year-old son James found a rare pink grasshopper in their Martlesham Heath garden Picture: KATY BELL

Live gigs return to Newmarket this summer as a drive-in experience

Tony Hadley who is performing at Newmarket this summer as part of the Utilita Drive-in shows