Fire crews recovering injured person from Ipswich building
PUBLISHED: 19:08 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:08 22 June 2020
Emergency services have been called to an address near Ipswich town centre to retrieve an injured person from the third floor of a building.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called by ambulance crews at 6.34pm to Falcon Street, just a few hundred metres from the Cornhill.
Three crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street fire stations were called to the scene.
Suffolk police are also in attendance to manage traffic in the area.
The condition of the injured person is not currently known.
