All 466 empty Ipswich businesses on one map

Whittard's in Ipswich's Tavern Street has filled its window with a closing down sign Picture: JUDY RIMMER Archant

Ipswich currently has more than 400 empty businesses - see them all on one map.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to data published by Ipswich Borough Council, 466 properties are not currently in use, including restaurants, pubs, banks and even sports grounds.

The number of empty premises has increased just 1.7% since the last figures were published at the end of September 2019.

Businesses are continuing to open in the town, with chains like Aldi, B & M Home Bargains and Food Warehouse opening their doors in 2019, as well as new independent retailers like street clothing brand Hoax.

German shoe retailer Deichmann is also due to open for business after refurbishing the Dorothy Perkins and Burton buildings in the town centre.

Closing down signs in the window of the Bonmarche shop in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Administrators are seeking a buyer for the womenswear company Picture: ARCHANT Closing down signs in the window of the Bonmarche shop in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Administrators are seeking a buyer for the womenswear company Picture: ARCHANT

But there has also been a wave of businesses closing their doors, with Whittard of Chelsea in Tavern Street due to leave town in February.

National chains such as Bonmarche and The Edinburgh Woollen Mill are also facing potential closures in Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

Council leader David Ellesmere said: "Empty shops are sadly a feature of towns and cities right across the UK.

David Ellesmere says the council are doing everything they can to keep the number of empty shops in Ipswich down Picture: ISSBA David Ellesmere says the council are doing everything they can to keep the number of empty shops in Ipswich down Picture: ISSBA

"It is against this national background that we are doing what we can to get the level of empty shops down.

"It is encouraging that the number of empty premises has not increased significantly and that we are still able to attract new national retailers to Ipswich such as Superdry and Deichmann as well as a number of independents.

"Hopefully, the government will deliver on its promise of a £25 million Town Fund for Ipswich which should enable us to bring other empty properties in the town centre back into use."

Businesses and shops may also be encouraged to set up in Ipswich thanks to increasing footfall in the town - something attributable in part to the Cornhill redevelopment.

The Hoax team outside the new shop in Ipswich, one of the shops to open in the town centre in 2019 Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT The Hoax team outside the new shop in Ipswich, one of the shops to open in the town centre in 2019 Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Ipswich Vision Partnership chairman Terry Hunt said: "It is clear that more people are using the Cornhill than before it was redeveloped - especially when there are events there.

"Over the last year there has been a 10% increase in the number of people in that part of town when it is being used for events.

"But even when you haven't got events, the Cornhill has attracted more people.

"When the weather is fine, the fountains are operating, and the deckchairs are out it is a great place for families to meet."