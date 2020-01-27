E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

All 466 empty Ipswich businesses on one map

PUBLISHED: 16:30 27 January 2020

Whittard's in Ipswich's Tavern Street has filled its window with a closing down sign Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Whittard's in Ipswich's Tavern Street has filled its window with a closing down sign Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Archant

Ipswich currently has more than 400 empty businesses - see them all on one map.

According to data published by Ipswich Borough Council, 466 properties are not currently in use, including restaurants, pubs, banks and even sports grounds.

The number of empty premises has increased just 1.7% since the last figures were published at the end of September 2019.

Businesses are continuing to open in the town, with chains like Aldi, B & M Home Bargains and Food Warehouse opening their doors in 2019, as well as new independent retailers like street clothing brand Hoax.

German shoe retailer Deichmann is also due to open for business after refurbishing the Dorothy Perkins and Burton buildings in the town centre.

Closing down signs in the window of the Bonmarche shop in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Administrators are seeking a buyer for the womenswear company Picture: ARCHANTClosing down signs in the window of the Bonmarche shop in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Administrators are seeking a buyer for the womenswear company Picture: ARCHANT

But there has also been a wave of businesses closing their doors, with Whittard of Chelsea in Tavern Street due to leave town in February.

National chains such as Bonmarche and The Edinburgh Woollen Mill are also facing potential closures in Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

Council leader David Ellesmere said: "Empty shops are sadly a feature of towns and cities right across the UK.

David Ellesmere says the council are doing everything they can to keep the number of empty shops in Ipswich down Picture: ISSBADavid Ellesmere says the council are doing everything they can to keep the number of empty shops in Ipswich down Picture: ISSBA

"It is against this national background that we are doing what we can to get the level of empty shops down.

"It is encouraging that the number of empty premises has not increased significantly and that we are still able to attract new national retailers to Ipswich such as Superdry and Deichmann as well as a number of independents.

"Hopefully, the government will deliver on its promise of a £25 million Town Fund for Ipswich which should enable us to bring other empty properties in the town centre back into use."

Businesses and shops may also be encouraged to set up in Ipswich thanks to increasing footfall in the town - something attributable in part to the Cornhill redevelopment.

The Hoax team outside the new shop in Ipswich, one of the shops to open in the town centre in 2019 Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTThe Hoax team outside the new shop in Ipswich, one of the shops to open in the town centre in 2019 Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Ipswich Vision Partnership chairman Terry Hunt said: "It is clear that more people are using the Cornhill than before it was redeveloped - especially when there are events there.

"Over the last year there has been a 10% increase in the number of people in that part of town when it is being used for events.

"But even when you haven't got events, the Cornhill has attracted more people.

"When the weather is fine, the fountains are operating, and the deckchairs are out it is a great place for families to meet."

Most Read

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New independent bookshop opening in Ipswich

Shop owner Andrew Marsh outside the property on Ipswich's Dial Lane

Have you spotted this huge ship on its first visit to Felixstowe?

MSC Febe visiting Felixstowe Picture: NICK BOULTER

Rebuilt Cornhill has boosted visitors to central Ipswich

Ipswich Cornhill hosted the Music: Made in Suffolk festival in August while Ed Sheeran was playing at Chantry Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Tumble dryer fire sparks warning to homeowners

Fire crews were called to a tumble dryer fire in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Most Read

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New independent bookshop opening in Ipswich

Shop owner Andrew Marsh outside the property on Ipswich's Dial Lane

Have you spotted this huge ship on its first visit to Felixstowe?

MSC Febe visiting Felixstowe Picture: NICK BOULTER

Rebuilt Cornhill has boosted visitors to central Ipswich

Ipswich Cornhill hosted the Music: Made in Suffolk festival in August while Ed Sheeran was playing at Chantry Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Tumble dryer fire sparks warning to homeowners

Fire crews were called to a tumble dryer fire in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

All 466 empty Ipswich businesses on one map

Whittard's in Ipswich's Tavern Street has filled its window with a closing down sign Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Nostalgia: Jugglers and comedy acts brightened the town centre in 1986

Despite juggling with fire, this performer was still able to pose for a picture Picture: IVAN SMITH

‘Ipswich Town will always have a place in my heart... I’ll see you in the Champ next year’ – Bialkowski on Millwall switch

Bartosz Bialkowski has been in fine form for Millwall this season. Photo: PA

Kings of Anglia podcast: Back to the top of the table, Bart departs and the Tractor Girls make more FA Cup history

Kings of Anglia - Top of the table, Bart on his way and Tractor Girls' historic cup run continues

‘It’s been a big turnaround’ – Leiston striker Sands

Leiston striker John Sands, in the thick of the action against Rushall Olympic on Saturday. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL
Drive 24