Suffolk New College students to star in Ipswich Antiques Roadshow episode

Published: 7:00 PM January 15, 2021

Suffolk New College students with Fiona Bruce after Antiques Roadshow was filmed in Ipswich - Credit: John Nice

Students from Suffolk New College are eagerly awaiting this weekend's episode of Antiques Roadshow – after appearing in the show filmed at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion.

A group of students from the college will appear in Sunday's episode – the first in a new series filmed during the summer.

Fiona Bruce and her BBC One team would normally have attracted as many as 5,000 visitors for the big event, although the coronavirus pandemic meant filming had to be scaled down.

Suffolk New College students Daisy, Scarlett, Jim and Luke will appear in the episode - Credit: John Nice

Four students from the college were lucky to be invited along, however – and were invited backstage to meet host Mrs Bruce and take part in the "which item is fake?" segment of the show.

The students, who all study media courses, said the trip helped them learn more about what goes on behind the scenes of a TV show and has inspired them to continue pursuing careers in media.

Student Scarlett Cunningham, from Wangford, said the day was "fascinating".

Scarlett, 19, added: “Featuring on the set of Antiques Roadshow, was a truly fulfilling experience; I was honoured to get an unmatched insight into a staple of British media culture.

“Things went by faster than I expected, showing the unparalleled scale and complexity in the form of an adapted, modernised process.”

Fellow student Daisy Garnett, from Woodbridge, added: “It helped me see what happens behind the scenes. Even though you’re not helping directly, you can still watch and learn.

"It was nice to meet Fiona Bruce. I like her.”

Luke Wilson from Ipswich, added: “College has given me a lot of new skills.

"Being involved was really enjoyable. It was nice seeing how everything was set up.”

Fiona Bruce hosts the Antiques Roadshow team from Christchurch Mansion this weekend - Credit: JEFF OVERS

Among the items set to feature on the show – which Fiona Bruce referred to as "humdingers" – include an heirloom Rolex, memorabilia related to Donald Campbell’s land speed record and a necklace worth £500,000.

There is also a rare Roman relic dug up in the garden and a pocket watch with a hidden secret.

College marketing manager, Craig Shimmon, said: “We would like to thank the BBC and Ipswich Borough Council for giving our students this amazing experience.”

The episode airs at 7pm on Sunday, January 17.



