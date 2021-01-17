Ipswich episode of Antiques Roadshow broadcast tonight

Published: 6:00 AM January 17, 2021

The Antiques Roadshow episode filmed in Ipswich will be broadcast tonight. - Credit: Anna Gordon/BBC

An episode of the Antiques Roadshow which was filmed in Ipswich is being broadcast tonight.

The programme, which was filmed at Christchurch Mansion in September, will be shown on BBC 1 at 7pm tonight (Sunday January 17).

In the episode, which was originally due to be filmed in July, the Antiques Roadshow tent is pitched in front of the mansion with the programme’s famous logo emblazoned on the lawn.

Fiona Bruce, the show's presenter since 2007, said: “It will feel very different in one sense, but when we’ve made programmes like this before – we do it three or four times a year – people don’t really seem to notice.

“The items we end up with are such humdingers and have such great stories.”

This is not the first time the show has come from Suffolk. It visited Helmingham Hall in 2017, and had set up shop in the Ipswich Corn Exchange in 1985 and in 2004.