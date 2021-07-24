Family concerned after 15-year-old girl reported missing from Ipswich

Published: 12:39 PM July 24, 2021

Police and family members are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl from Ipswich who has been reported missing.

Erika Kasiukevic was last seen in the town on Thursday evening, Suffolk police said.

She is described as a white female, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build and with very long straight black hair.

Erika was last seen wearing a black dress and black Jordan 5 trainers with red soles.

Anyone with information that could officers locate Erika is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.