You’re having a laugh! Two Ipswich families battle to be crowned Britain’s funniest

The Broom family from Ipswich are hoping they have what it takes to be crowned Britain's funniest family Picture: BEANO BEANO

Two Ipswich families are in the running to be crowned the funniest in the UK after being shortlisted by the Beano and comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Miller family in Ipswich is also battling to be crowned the funniest in the UK Picture: BEANO The Miller family in Ipswich is also battling to be crowned the funniest in the UK Picture: BEANO

Showing there’s still room for clowning around during lockdown, the Broom and Miller families in Ipswich have both been busy recording music videos while at home – with both being picked in the top 20 in the childhood favourite magazine’s competition.

Both families are in the final five of the funniest song and dance category, with the Broom’s performing a Tik Tok-inspired dance to Wiz Khalifa’s song Something New – complete with a dad in drag – while the Miller’s wrote a hilarious lockdown-inspired rendition of Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now.

The winning family from each of the four categories – which also includes funniest joke and funniest prank – will be brought to life in a one-off comic strip devoted to them inside the magazine.

MORE: New vegan fast-food delivery service launched in Ipswich

Katrina Miller said the family loved getting involved with the competition.

She said: “Our family love a good song and dance, so this was always going to be the category we did the best in! It was great fun showing off our singing skills for the competition.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re all crossing our fingers that our entry gets the most votes, we’d love to be crowned Britain’s Funniest Family.”

Rival family mum Michelle Broom added: “We really enjoyed creating our entry for the competition, it definitely helped keep the kids entertained for a bit in lockdown.

“It’s very exciting we’ve been shortlisted and we can’t wait for the results, it would be amazing to win and have our family drawn by the Beano illustrator.”

MORE: Shoppers ready to return to Ipswich town centre, survey finds

The competition comes as part of an initiative between the magazine and charity YoungMinds, in a bid to encourage families to unite in laughter during lockdown to help reduce childhood anxiety.

Mike Stirling, editorial director of Beano Studios, said: “All the entries had us laughing for hours so we’d like to thank all the families who entered. But the Broom family and the Miller family had us loling during lockdown with their hilarious videos.

“We hope all of Ipswich gets behind them and gets voting!”

Those who wish to watch the families’ videos and vote for them in the competition should visit the Beano website.

Voting closes on June 14.