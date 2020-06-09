E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

You’re having a laugh! Two Ipswich families battle to be crowned Britain’s funniest

PUBLISHED: 17:30 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 09 June 2020

The Broom family from Ipswich are hoping they have what it takes to be crowned Britain's funniest family Picture: BEANO

The Broom family from Ipswich are hoping they have what it takes to be crowned Britain's funniest family Picture: BEANO

BEANO

Two Ipswich families are in the running to be crowned the funniest in the UK after being shortlisted by the Beano and comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

The Miller family in Ipswich is also battling to be crowned the funniest in the UK Picture: BEANOThe Miller family in Ipswich is also battling to be crowned the funniest in the UK Picture: BEANO

Showing there’s still room for clowning around during lockdown, the Broom and Miller families in Ipswich have both been busy recording music videos while at home – with both being picked in the top 20 in the childhood favourite magazine’s competition.

Both families are in the final five of the funniest song and dance category, with the Broom’s performing a Tik Tok-inspired dance to Wiz Khalifa’s song Something New – complete with a dad in drag – while the Miller’s wrote a hilarious lockdown-inspired rendition of Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now.

The winning family from each of the four categories – which also includes funniest joke and funniest prank – will be brought to life in a one-off comic strip devoted to them inside the magazine.

MORE: New vegan fast-food delivery service launched in Ipswich

Katrina Miller said the family loved getting involved with the competition.

She said: “Our family love a good song and dance, so this was always going to be the category we did the best in! It was great fun showing off our singing skills for the competition.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re all crossing our fingers that our entry gets the most votes, we’d love to be crowned Britain’s Funniest Family.”

Rival family mum Michelle Broom added: “We really enjoyed creating our entry for the competition, it definitely helped keep the kids entertained for a bit in lockdown.

“It’s very exciting we’ve been shortlisted and we can’t wait for the results, it would be amazing to win and have our family drawn by the Beano illustrator.”

MORE: Shoppers ready to return to Ipswich town centre, survey finds

The competition comes as part of an initiative between the magazine and charity YoungMinds, in a bid to encourage families to unite in laughter during lockdown to help reduce childhood anxiety.

Mike Stirling, editorial director of Beano Studios, said: “All the entries had us laughing for hours so we’d like to thank all the families who entered. But the Broom family and the Miller family had us loling during lockdown with their hilarious videos.

“We hope all of Ipswich gets behind them and gets voting!”

Those who wish to watch the families’ videos and vote for them in the competition should visit the Beano website.

Voting closes on June 14.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, assaulted in robbery at Ipswich car park

The two boys were assaulted in the Athena Hall car park, by Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, assaulted in robbery at Ipswich car park

The two boys were assaulted in the Athena Hall car park, by Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

No new councillors for 11 months after Vickery quits over sharing racist posts

Robin Vickery has resigned from both Ipswich and Suffolk councils. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch: Can the reopening of shops be the first step in the rebirth of town centres?

Will the crowds return to the town centre next week? Picture: Brad Jones

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Aldeburgh Festival announces line-up for virtual event for 2020

A performance of Grimes-on-the-Beach which is being screened as part of A Celebration of the Aldeburgh Festival 2020 Photo Robert Workman

‘Paul is part of the club’s plans going forward’ - O’Neill backs Lambert

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert with owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, inset. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24