Mum and son’s striking 3D rainbow pays tribute to NHS and carers

PUBLISHED: 12:48 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 13 April 2020

George Slade, six, with his 3D rainbow Picture: ABI SLADE

ABI SLADE

An Ipswich family’s lockdown project has transformed a garden shed into a colourful mural which celebrates NHS heroes and care workers.

George's 3D rainbow in progress Picture: ABI SLADEGeorge's 3D rainbow in progress Picture: ABI SLADE

Mum Abi Slade and son George, six, originally came up with the idea to decorate the shed two years ago – but the family never found the time.

But now lockdown is in place – and with the rainbow trail attracting global attention – the pair set to work alongside husband and dad Neil Slade and have since unveiled a striking mural.

“This idea was actually started a good couple of years ago, my then four-year-old son George asked if we could paint a rainbow and some flowers on the side of his shed, we drew a plan but unfortunately never had the time to actually do it,” said mum Abi.

George Slade with his creation Picture: ABI SLADEGeorge Slade with his creation Picture: ABI SLADE

“With lock down in place it’s been the perfect time to get it done, especially with the rainbow trail starting here in Ipswich.

“My son wanted to put a rainbow in our window as soon as I’d told him about it, this made me think it was the perfect time to do this project.”

She added: “I’ve never done anything like this before so I was really pleased with how it turned out. My little boy, now six, is thrilled with it.”

The pair began by painting the shed white so the colours would stand out before spray painting the rainbow on and cutting out 50 individual pieces of wood to create a 3D effect.

3D flowers on the side of George's shed Picture: ABI SLADE3D flowers on the side of George's shed Picture: ABI SLADE

The family clap at 8pm every Thursday for key workers and NHS heroes – and George asks to stay up late each week.

“I think it’s incredibly important to show support any way we can, especially now and we hope our rainbow shows that too,” Abi added.

“I have to say I’m really chuffed with the final result, I struggle with my mental health and found this a great distraction.

“I shared it on the rainbow trail as it made us all smile when it was finished and my lovely neighbour (and good friend) said it made her smile too so I hoped it would make others smile in this uncertain world we find ourselves in right now.”

The striking 3D rainbow paying tribute to the NHS Picture: ABI SLADEThe striking 3D rainbow paying tribute to the NHS Picture: ABI SLADE

The rainbow trail, launched in Ipswich by mum Crystal Stanley, has gone viral and commanded global attention since the beginning of lockdown.

