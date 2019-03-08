E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
'Everything has gone': family space devastated by electrical fire

PUBLISHED: 05:30 04 October 2019

The space has been completely gutted by the fire Picture: KAILAN LAST

The space has been completely gutted by the fire Picture: KAILAN LAST

A devastated Ipswich teenager has told of his family's heartbreak after the space used to help his terminally ill sister relax was gutted by a serious fire which almost claimed their house.

Not much remains of the buildings in the garden Picture: KAILAN LASTNot much remains of the buildings in the garden Picture: KAILAN LAST

Kailan Last, 19, was awoken at 6am on Tuesday to find that a fire had taken hold at his family home.

Four fire crews spent two hours tackling the blaze at Brockley Crescent in Ipswich which is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault.

It wasn't the fire itself that alerted the family to the danger, but a power cut caused by the blaze which triggered the machines keeping his sister alive.

"It set off all the alarms to my sister's life support machine," said Mr Last, "and because the power was out we couldn't not get the hoist to lift my sister out."

The fire was only metres from the house when it was brought under control by firefighters Picture: KAILAN LASTThe fire was only metres from the house when it was brought under control by firefighters Picture: KAILAN LAST

Fortunately all the family made it to safety but they have been left to count both the emotional and physical cost of the fire.

"My sister is terminally ill and we built that space as a place to get her out of the house," said Mr Last.

The family have been so devastated by the damage done by the fire that they are considering putting up boards in the garden so the blackened remains are blocked from their view.

"A lot was lost; wedding stuff, Christmas stuff, files and accounts. My dad's motorbike blew up," said Mr Last.

"It was decades of building up. Everything has gone, except the house that's the only positive."

Thousands of pounds of music equipment belonging to Mr Last's band, Manic Blackout was also in the building.

The band had been due to play a gig in Bury St Edmunds this weekend.

Despite all they have lost, Mr Last knows it could have been so much worse.

"The fire stopped two metres before the dog kennels and that would have helped it spread to the house," said Mr Last.

Mr Last has now set up a fundraising page to try and help his family replace what has been lost . So far he has managed to raise just over £1,500.

"We have never been a family to ask," said Mr Last, "We have always been the family to help others. We've had a lot of support and we really appreciate everyone's help."

You can donate to the fundraiser online.

