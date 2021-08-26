News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

See pictures from Ipswich's final family fun day of the summer

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:30 AM August 26, 2021    Updated: 12:09 PM August 26, 2021
Layla and Finlay. Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Layla and Finlay at Chantry Park family fun day in Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A great family fun day in Ipswich was held at Chantry Park on Wednesday, the final one of the summer season.

Henry. Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Henry in Chantry Park - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chantry Park was packed with bouncy castles, candyfloss sellers, and funfair rides.

Amalie. Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Amalie having fun at Chantry Park family fun day in Ipswich with a goat. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Pictures from the day show children having a great time meeting the goats at the petting zoo section of the event.

Layla and Finlay. Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Layla and Finlay play on a bouncy castle in Chantry Park - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families were also enjoying the rock climbing wall, the wildlife exhibit, a dinosaur experience and sports challenges. 

Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chantry Park family fun day in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

This is the last family fun day from Ipswich Entertains following successful events in Whitehouse, Holywells, and Bourne Parks' during August.

Rich from Rocy's Animals. Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Rich from Rocy's Animals. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

 If you are looking for other events to keep the little ones busy before the summer ends, there is still lots going on in and around the town.

Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A goat in Chantry Park, Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Until October 10, the Moon: Meet Our Nearest Neighbour will be teaching kids about the universe, planets and solar systems at the Ipswich Art Gallery. 

Lexie. Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lexie pets the animals at Chantry Park's family fun day. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A great free coding event for kids, aged between three and 11 years old, is also being held at Ipswich County Library on Saturday, August 28 from 2pm-3.30pm.

Florence. Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Florence having fun in Chantry Park. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Harrison and Leo. Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Harrison and Leo get some candyfloss at Chantry Park fun day in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jenson and Parker. Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jenson and Parker on a ride in Chantry Park - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Esme, Albie and Darcey. Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Esme, Albie and Darcey on a ride in Chantry Park fun day in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chantry Park fun day in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Isabell. Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Isabell climbing the wall in Chantry Park. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dawson. Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dawson having the best time in Chantry Park. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kai, Kayla and Damian. Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kai, Kayla and Damian also riding a funfair ride in Chantry Park. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jordyn, Logan and Alexis. Chantry park fun day Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jordyn, Logan and Alexis in Chantry Park. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


