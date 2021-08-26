Gallery
See pictures from Ipswich's final family fun day of the summer
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
A great family fun day in Ipswich was held at Chantry Park on Wednesday, the final one of the summer season.
Chantry Park was packed with bouncy castles, candyfloss sellers, and funfair rides.
Pictures from the day show children having a great time meeting the goats at the petting zoo section of the event.
Families were also enjoying the rock climbing wall, the wildlife exhibit, a dinosaur experience and sports challenges.
This is the last family fun day from Ipswich Entertains following successful events in Whitehouse, Holywells, and Bourne Parks' during August.
If you are looking for other events to keep the little ones busy before the summer ends, there is still lots going on in and around the town.
Until October 10, the Moon: Meet Our Nearest Neighbour will be teaching kids about the universe, planets and solar systems at the Ipswich Art Gallery.
A great free coding event for kids, aged between three and 11 years old, is also being held at Ipswich County Library on Saturday, August 28 from 2pm-3.30pm.
