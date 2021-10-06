WATCH: Macauley Bonne's surprise for 13-year-old Maddy

Published: 12:53 PM October 6, 2021 Updated: 1:24 PM October 6, 2021

A teenage Ipswich Town fan was surprised by her favourite footballer after a medical emergency saw her treasured Blues shirt cut up.

Maddy, a 13-year-old with cerebral palsy, was rushed to hospital last month when pressure began building on her brain.

But in order to operate and save her life, medics had to cut the Ipswich Town shirt she was wearing.

Now recovering from two successful operations, Maddy was invited to Portman Road - where she has a season ticket in the Sir Alf Ramsey stand - to receive a new shirt from her favourite player, Macauley Bonne.

Not only did the striker present her with two shirts, with one signed by the team, he also said he'd send a big smile in her direction when he next scores at home - hopefully on Saturday's game against Shrewsbury.

Dan Palfrey, public relations manager at Ipswich Town Football Club, said: "Macauley's surprise visit to Maddy was extremely heart-warming.

Macauley Boone is Maddy's favourite Ipswich Town player - Credit: Ipswich Town Football Club

"After what Maddy and her family had been through the last couple of weeks, it was the least we could do to reach out and put a smile on her face.

"We were delighted that they all had a memorable time."