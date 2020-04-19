E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
IN PICTURES: Rainbow trail’s fancy dress contest spreads joy during lockdown

19 April, 2020 - 16:00
Crystal Stanley, who founded the rainbow trail in Ipswich and her daughter Ariana decided to have a fancy dress day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crystal Stanley, who founded the rainbow trail in Ipswich and her daughter Ariana decided to have a fancy dress day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Ipswich woman behind the global rainbow trail kept people’s spirits up in lockdown this weekend with a fancy dress competition.



Crystal Stanley donned angel wings and a tiara while daughter Ariana dressed up as a witch – inspiring others across the UK to follow suit.

From Frozen’s Elsa and Ana to firefighters, Peter Rabbit and Superman, dozens of people got involved in the contest, which raised cash for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, with the winner scooping a special rainbow sign.

MORE: Ipswich mum who helped start ‘rainbow trail’ expresses pride as Queen praises movement

Miss Stanley, who had a busy weekend after appearing on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show to talk about the trail, said she continues to be overwhelmed by its success.

“It’s unreal, really bizarre,” she added.



“It is amazing, I can’t believe how far it has gone.

“It’s growing and growing, we’re trying to do different things to try and keep people positive and keep their spirits up.

“The fancy dress contest was just a bit of fun to do, to stop people getting bored during lockdown. We raised money for EACH, we asked everyone to donate a pound to enter the competition.”

MORE: All the latest coronavirus news where you live

More events are planned for the remainder of the UK’s lockdown, with a bake off next Friday, and a talent show the following week.



Miss Stanley is in talks with the newly formed Rainbow Trust to begin distributing merchandise – so group members can win items such as a rainbow trail bag for getting involved.

At the time of writing, the Rainbow Trail Facebook group had 196,000 members.

