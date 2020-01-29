E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
First Ipswich Farmers' Market of the year this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:06 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 29 January 2020

Herbs on sale at Ipswich Farmers' Market in 2019. Picture: SUFFOLK MARKET EVENTS

Suffolk Market Events

The Cornhill will host the first Ipswich Farmers' Market of the year this weekend, with the return of some favourite stalls and new faces.

People flocked to Ipswich's first Farmers Market of 2019 despite the rain. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeople flocked to Ipswich's first Farmers Market of 2019 despite the rain. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The market returns on Sunday, Feburary 2 from 10am until 2pm and will see a range of stalls full of fresh produce from Suffolk farms.

Popular stalls include locally reared, traditionally butchered pork from Jo Henderson at Greenacres, fresh vegetables from Poppies Care Farm and Mena's Indian Banquet which has whipped up a large following.

Alex's Artisian Bakery is a family favourite with a delicious mix of bakes and The Jam Shed will be back with its range of jams and pickles.

Market-goers will be able to have a tipple of whatever takes their fancy whether it be gin, coffee or hot chocolate.

Vegan stalls are returning with burgers, donuts and Norwegian pastries.

The market will run every first Sunday of the month for the rest of the year.

