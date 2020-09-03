18 reasons to visit Ipswich Farmers’ Market this Sunday

The popular event is returning for the first time since lockdown, with new stallholders and dozens of local products to buy.

“We’re so happy to be back in Ipswich,” says Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events, who is bringing back Ipswich Farmers’ Market on Sunday, September 6, after months of ceased trading in the town due to lockdown.

“It’s been a tough few months for the all the traders but everyone is so pleased to be back . We know from the other farmers’ markets we have relaunched in Bury, Lavenham and Sudbury, that our customers have really missed them, so we are really looking forward to welcoming back everyone to this positive event on the Cornhill. Many see the market as a place to meet family and friends as well as a shopping opportunity. We have ensured the market will be laid out so visitors can enjoy a safe and happy shopping experience.”

The market takes place from 10am to 2pm. Here are 18 stalls you have to look out for:

1. Buzz Honey: The sweet, floral honey from this Suffolk business is gathered from hives around the pretty village of Boxford.

2. Alex’s Artisan Bakery: Alex makes gorgeous cakes and traybakes including sticky brownies, spicy treacle and gingerbread and vegan banana bread. Look out for his special flapjacks too, with flavours including cherry and chocolate.

3. Doodle Donuts: Ipswich-based Gemma’s donuts are all vegan, with both fresh, hot, sugar-rolled, and flavoured varieties on offer. Flavours include Biscoff and raspberry chocolate, custard iced, mint chocolate, and Jammy Dodger

4. Teacup Yarns: If you’ll be hunkering down this autumn for a spot of knitting (maybe getting that winter scarf ready) take a look at these lovely, hand painted wools and yarns.

5.The Jam Shed: Truly tasty jams, chutneys, pickles and preserves. The Kasmiri Chutney is a perfect partner in crime to a cheese toastie or served alongside a curry, and the Strawberry Conserve is a sweet reminder that summer wasn’t so long ago.

6. Solvi Candles: Paraffin candles give off toxic smoke when lit (and leave unsightly marks up walls and on ceilings) choosing beeswax or soy, as sold by Solvi, is a cleaner choice. In fact beeswax candles are thought to purify the air when lit.

7. Mena’s Indian Banquet: Simply follow your nose to Mena’s stall where you’ll find authentic, delicious Indian food – including flavoursome pakoras, samosas and potato cakes to eat on the go, frozen curries, and her popular curry packs, with all the spices and instructions you need to cook up a storm.

8. Greenacres: Jo Henderson sells traditionally butchered pork from her local smallholding, including thick cut chops, mince and roasting joints, as well as her own cured ham and haslet.

9. Applewood Organics: This new, sustainable farm in Bentley is a little gem, growing and selling organic microgreens, salads, vegetables and flowers, and even producing vegan ‘honey’.

10. Scone Lady Bakery: if you like scones (both sweet and savoury) make a beeline for this stall where flavours include Nutella, jalapeno and cheese, toffee and walnut and smoked cheese, spring onion and Marmite.

11. Vintage Fete: This cutesy vintage van sells coffees, teas, hot chocolate and smoothies.

12. The Norwegian Baker: A huge range of all-vegan breads, savouries, cakes and buns, inspired by Norway. Think semla buns filled with custard, cardamom buns, and cinnamon whirls.

13. Yum Yum Tree: Award-winning fudge made with British sugar and all-natural colours and flavourings at the Bury St Edmunds fudge factory. Favourites include mint chocolate chip, Madagascan vanilla and salted butterscotch - and they’ve just launched a range of boozy fudges too, including amaretto, dark rum, whiskey and Cointreau.

14. Little Pig Bakery: A newcomer to the market. Based at Alder Carr Farm (where they ran the café until lockdown) the couple behind this stall sell fantastic sourdough breads, decadent filled cruffins (croissant muffins), and tasty traybakes and cakes. A speciality is their savoury pastries, which have fillings such as leek, smoked cheddar and bacon.

15. Peck: Stop for lunch at the market and tuck into one a free range buttermilk chicken burger with all the trimmings.

16. Dalham Mill Gin: A micro-batch gin made in Newmarket and infused with a secret blend of botanicals.

17. Poppies Care Farm: Stock up on vegetables, salads and chutneys from the Foxhall farm.

18. Dingley Dell: The renowned Suffolk pork producer takes on one of its first market stalls, selling its stunning artisan cured meats, crafted from their Red Duroc herd. From 90-day aged cured pork shoulder, to Milano style salami, these products hold their own against any continental charcuterie.