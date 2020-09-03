E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

18 reasons to visit Ipswich Farmers’ Market this Sunday

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 September 2020

Liz Marley from Poppies Care Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Liz Marley from Poppies Care Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The popular event is returning for the first time since lockdown, with new stallholders and dozens of local products to buy.

Justine and Alex Paul, organisers of the Ipswich Farmers Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJustine and Alex Paul, organisers of the Ipswich Farmers Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“We’re so happy to be back in Ipswich,” says Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events, who is bringing back Ipswich Farmers’ Market on Sunday, September 6, after months of ceased trading in the town due to lockdown.

“It’s been a tough few months for the all the traders but everyone is so pleased to be back . We know from the other farmers’ markets we have relaunched in Bury, Lavenham and Sudbury, that our customers have really missed them, so we are really looking forward to welcoming back everyone to this positive event on the Cornhill. Many see the market as a place to meet family and friends as well as a shopping opportunity. We have ensured the market will be laid out so visitors can enjoy a safe and happy shopping experience.”

The market takes place from 10am to 2pm. Here are 18 stalls you have to look out for:

Little Pig Bakery is bringing cruffins to Ipswich Farmers' Market on September 6 Picture: Suffolk Market EventsLittle Pig Bakery is bringing cruffins to Ipswich Farmers' Market on September 6 Picture: Suffolk Market Events

1. Buzz Honey: The sweet, floral honey from this Suffolk business is gathered from hives around the pretty village of Boxford.

2. Alex’s Artisan Bakery: Alex makes gorgeous cakes and traybakes including sticky brownies, spicy treacle and gingerbread and vegan banana bread. Look out for his special flapjacks too, with flavours including cherry and chocolate.

3. Doodle Donuts: Ipswich-based Gemma’s donuts are all vegan, with both fresh, hot, sugar-rolled, and flavoured varieties on offer. Flavours include Biscoff and raspberry chocolate, custard iced, mint chocolate, and Jammy Dodger

4. Teacup Yarns: If you’ll be hunkering down this autumn for a spot of knitting (maybe getting that winter scarf ready) take a look at these lovely, hand painted wools and yarns.

Dingley Dell is doing its first market in Ipswich on September 6 Picture; Suffolk Market EventsDingley Dell is doing its first market in Ipswich on September 6 Picture; Suffolk Market Events

5.The Jam Shed: Truly tasty jams, chutneys, pickles and preserves. The Kasmiri Chutney is a perfect partner in crime to a cheese toastie or served alongside a curry, and the Strawberry Conserve is a sweet reminder that summer wasn’t so long ago.

6. Solvi Candles: Paraffin candles give off toxic smoke when lit (and leave unsightly marks up walls and on ceilings) choosing beeswax or soy, as sold by Solvi, is a cleaner choice. In fact beeswax candles are thought to purify the air when lit.

7. Mena’s Indian Banquet: Simply follow your nose to Mena’s stall where you’ll find authentic, delicious Indian food – including flavoursome pakoras, samosas and potato cakes to eat on the go, frozen curries, and her popular curry packs, with all the spices and instructions you need to cook up a storm.

8. Greenacres: Jo Henderson sells traditionally butchered pork from her local smallholding, including thick cut chops, mince and roasting joints, as well as her own cured ham and haslet.

Richard Monk from the Norwegian Bakers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRichard Monk from the Norwegian Bakers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

9. Applewood Organics: This new, sustainable farm in Bentley is a little gem, growing and selling organic microgreens, salads, vegetables and flowers, and even producing vegan ‘honey’.

10. Scone Lady Bakery: if you like scones (both sweet and savoury) make a beeline for this stall where flavours include Nutella, jalapeno and cheese, toffee and walnut and smoked cheese, spring onion and Marmite.

You may also want to watch:

11. Vintage Fete: This cutesy vintage van sells coffees, teas, hot chocolate and smoothies.

Luke Carr-Maskell of the Mill Gin Company Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLuke Carr-Maskell of the Mill Gin Company Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

12. The Norwegian Baker: A huge range of all-vegan breads, savouries, cakes and buns, inspired by Norway. Think semla buns filled with custard, cardamom buns, and cinnamon whirls.

13. Yum Yum Tree: Award-winning fudge made with British sugar and all-natural colours and flavourings at the Bury St Edmunds fudge factory. Favourites include mint chocolate chip, Madagascan vanilla and salted butterscotch - and they’ve just launched a range of boozy fudges too, including amaretto, dark rum, whiskey and Cointreau.

14. Little Pig Bakery: A newcomer to the market. Based at Alder Carr Farm (where they ran the café until lockdown) the couple behind this stall sell fantastic sourdough breads, decadent filled cruffins (croissant muffins), and tasty traybakes and cakes. A speciality is their savoury pastries, which have fillings such as leek, smoked cheddar and bacon.

15. Peck: Stop for lunch at the market and tuck into one a free range buttermilk chicken burger with all the trimmings.

16. Dalham Mill Gin: A micro-batch gin made in Newmarket and infused with a secret blend of botanicals.

17. Poppies Care Farm: Stock up on vegetables, salads and chutneys from the Foxhall farm.

18. Dingley Dell: The renowned Suffolk pork producer takes on one of its first market stalls, selling its stunning artisan cured meats, crafted from their Red Duroc herd. From 90-day aged cured pork shoulder, to Milano style salami, these products hold their own against any continental charcuterie.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Investigations into indecent images of children increase 50%

Suffolk police investigated 104 cases involving indecent images of children in the first six months of the year Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PHOTODISC

Watch Town youngster Dobra’s impressive assist on Albania U21 debut

Armando Dobra made his Albania Under 21 debut last night.

Recipe: Sloe and cardamom cordial

Sloes can be foraged in September and are lovely turned into a cordial or flavoured spirit Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

18 reasons to visit Ipswich Farmers’ Market this Sunday

Liz Marley from Poppies Care Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

School unveils brand new Ipswich campus worth ‘double figure millions’

Headteacher, Hazel Simmons, outside the new multimillion pound building at The Bridge School in Ipswich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.